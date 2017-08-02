Mizzou adds talent to women's basketball

Feb 27, 2016; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers mascot Truman the Tiger dances on the court during a time out in the Tigers' game against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, Custom)

Another student will be joining Mizzou women's basketball. Emmanuelle Tahane will join freshmen Elle Brown, Nadia Green, and Kelsey Winfrey in the fall.

Tahane joins Mizzou with lots of experience playing with French national teams in high-level international competition. After back-to-back appearances in the U16 European Championship, Tahane represented Team France in the FIBA U17 Women's World Championship in 2016. She led that year's team with 11.3 points per game, including a personal-best 17 points against Czech Republic, 5 rebounds per game, and 1.8 steals per game.

A year later, Tahane competed for France on the U18 Women's European Championship, helping her team win the European title. France won seven games in a row, going undefeated. Tahane chipped in 6 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist per game.

Tahane played her prep career at Marcelin Berthelot High School in Saint Maur Des Fosses, France, averaging 10 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2 assists per game.

Mizzou Women's Basketball travels to Iowa City, Iowa and opens the season with the Hawkeye Challenge on Nov. 10 before returning to Mizzou Arena on Nov. 16 for the home opener against Wright State.

© 2017 KSDK-TV