Mizzou hires Cuonzo Martin as head basketball coach

Coach Cuonzo Martin argues a call during a Pac-12 Conference Tournament game. (Photo: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

The University of Missouri has announced who will lead the Tigers as head basketball coach.

Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk has tapped Cuonzo Martin, head coach at California, to replace Kim Anderson as Mizzou head coach.

Martin was 62-39 in three season as the coach at California. He made one NCAA tournament appearance in that time.

Before coaching at California, he spent time at Tennessee and Missouri State. His career record is 186-121 and has been to two NCAA tournaments, including one Sweet 16.

Martin is a native of East St. Louis and attended Lincoln High School where he was a part of two state championship teams.

© 2017 KSDK-TV