Mizzou track & field names new assistant coach

COLUMBIA, MO. - A new assistant coach is coming to Mizzou. Stephen Smith has been promoted from recruiting coordinator to assistant coach, effective immediately. Smith will now continue to oversee the recruiting efforts, but also help with the daily workings of the mid-distance and distance runners on the track & field and cross country teams.

Track & field head coach Brett Halter says he is excited to bring somebody with Smith's experience on full-time. Halter believes that Smith is uniquely qualified to be a full-time member of the coaching staff.

Smith began his career with Mizzou as a track & field student manager in 2011, before filling the director of operations role in 2014 and 2015, and transitioning to recruiting coordinator in 2016.

Cross country head coach and track & field assistant coach Marc Burns is glad to have Smith along, and can't wait to work with Smith in the fall.

Smith, a two-time Mizzou alum, looks forward to developing leaders beyond the field.

Smith earned his B.S. in Business Administration in May 2015, and his M.A. in Education and Positive Psychology in May 2016.

