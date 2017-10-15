No. 4 Georgia finds running game, beats Missouri 53-28

ATHENS, GA - OCT 14: Riley Ridley #8 of the Georgia Bulldogs makes a catch for a 1st quarter touchdown against Anthony Hines #1 of the Missouri Tigers at Sanford Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Cunningham, Custom)

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia coasted through its first three SEC wins, especially on defense.

When the defense finally encountered adversity, a deep running attack took over to lead a near-record night for the offense.

Sony Michel ran for two touchdowns as No. 4 Georgia answered an early scare with 26 straight points to beat Missouri 53-28 on Saturday night.

Georgia (7-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) gained 696 total yards, the second-most in school history. The Bulldogs ran for 370 yards.

Missouri (1-5, 0-4) suffered its fifth straight loss as it faded following a 21-all tie in the second quarter.

Giving up three first-half touchdowns was a shock after Georgia beat Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt by a combined margin of 117-17. Entering the game, Georgia ranked second in the nation, allowing only 10 points per game.

"That defense needed a wake-up call to go out and play better," said Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who added "the offense picked us up."

Georgia's Mecole Hardman scored on a 35-yard run in the first quarter and a 59-yard catch from Jake Fromm in the fourth quarter.

"That's what I want Mizzou to be," Missouri coach Barry Odom said. "From a game-day atmosphere to the roster. All the above. And that's my vision on where we're going. It's going to take time, but absolutely, that can be done."

Odom said Georgia is "as complete of a team as I've seen in a long time."

Missouri showed the big-play potential in its passing game on Emanuel Hall's two 63-yard touchdown catches in the first half. Drew Lock also threw a 4-yard scoring pass to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.

"That's not the way we're accustomed to playing defense," said Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith, who said the defense "did a little bit better in the second half, but we still have room to improve."

Georgia gave up only 112 yards and seven points in the second half.

Lock threw for 253 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

The Tigers stacked their defense against the run and gave up only 45 yards on the ground in the first quarter. The strategy put pressure on Fromm, the freshman.

Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett's interception in the first quarter set up Lock's scoring pass to Okwuegbunam.

D'Andre Swift ran for 94 yards, including a 71-yarder, Michel had 86 yards and Nick Chubb added 70 yards to lead Georgia's deep ground attack. Fromm threw for 326 yards with two touchdowns and added a 4-yard scoring run.

Georgia scored the final 13 points of the first half and the first 13 points of the second half.

"I thought we showed some grit tonight," said Smart, who said the Bulldogs took Missouri's "best punch."

On the first play of the second quarter, Chubb bounced outside and jumped over safety Thomas Wilson for a 20-yard gain. That set up Michel's 36-yard TD run.

Missouri linebacker Tavon Ross was ejected after his head-first hit on Hardman, who was returning a kickoff, in the fourth quarter. The targeting call followed a video review.

THE TAKEAWAY

Missouri: An abysmal defense allowing 40 points per game couldn't slow the Bulldogs. Missouri gave up 407 yards in the first half.

Georgia: The test against the best passing game Georgia has faced uncovered problems in the Bulldogs' defense. Georgia's secondary was torched by on the two long scoring catches by Hall. The Bulldogs' pass rush also had difficult putting pressure on Lock at times. Ultimately, Georgia turned to its strength — the running game — to put the game away.

BIG OFFENSE

Georgia total offense trailed only a record 712 yards against Florida Atlantic in 2012. The 53 points were the most for Georgia in a conference since a 63-31 win over Kentucky in 2014.

INJURIES

Georgia wide receiver Terry Godwin left the game in the first half with injured left ribs. He was escorted to the locker room and did not return for the second half. Offensive guard Pat Allen suffered an apparent left leg injury in the fourth quarter. Missouri running back Damarea Crockett suffered a right shoulder injury.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers will take a break from their SEC schedule when they host Idaho on Saturday.

Georgia: Following an off week, Georgia will play Florida on Oct. 28 in Jacksonville, Florida.

