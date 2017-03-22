Nancy Fahey leaving Wash U after 31 years

Nancy Fahey (Photo: KSDK)

After 31 years, 737 wins, 29 trips to the NCAA tournament and five national championships, Washington University women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey is leaving the school for a new job.

The Women's Basketball Hall of Famer is headed to Champaign, Illinois, to be the head coach at the University of Illinois, U of I Athletics Director Josh Whitman announced Wednesday.

In 2012, Fahey was the first Division III representative inducted to the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. Her resume is certainly deserving of the honor. She has the sixth best winning percentage among active coaches (.847) en route to ten final fours and five national championships.

She led the team on the third longest winning streak in women's basketball history, 81 games, and won four consecutive championships from 1998 to 2001.

Fahey made the following statement in a press release from the university:

Washington University will forever hold a special place in my heart. The reason has been the people: the administration, supporters, colleagues and assistant coaches. They are truly special people. To the players that have been part of our program since the beginning to now, I want to say thank you. I feel so lucky that I had the opportunity to share some wins, championships and of course a few losses along the way. The incredible feelings I have of being part of the Bear Family will never change. It is impossible to express how much the players have meant to me.

