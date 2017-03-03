One small change made SIUE track athlete world-class

It’s one of those stories that rarely happens, a pretty good athlete becomes a superstar.

Julian Harvey was a fine track and field athlete at Edwardsville High School, but nothing like he is now. He is a superstar at SIU Edwardsville with the longest collegiate jump in the world this year. He has gotten a great deal of help from coach Joseph Pacione.

Harvey changed his style of running and went from running 18 steps to 20 steps.

But what he has done in college is truly amazing. With the help of editor Bill Bennett, Frank Cusumano has the story.

