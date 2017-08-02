SIUE names director of basketball operations

KSDK file photo of SIUE (Photo: KSDK)

SIUE men's basketball head coach Jon Harris has added to his staff. Casey Wyllie will be the director of basketball operations.

Wyllie joins SIUE from Louisiana Tech, where he was a graduate assistant.

Harris says he is excited to have a successful person on board from a successful program. He also wants to help Wyllie grow in the coaching profession.

Wyllie assisted the director of operations at Louisiana Tech with planning weekly schedules, as well as coordinating academics and travel arrangements. Wyllie also helped organize recruiting efforts and summer basketball camps.

While working on his bachelor's degree at SIU Carbondale, Wyllie guided the freshman boys' basketball team at Benton High School to a 43-23 record, including a 21-0 run in his third season.

The Dwight, Ill. native played his prep career at Dwight High School, posting a 28-4 record and a sectional finals berth his senior year.

