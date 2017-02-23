SLU Baseball off to best start since 2002

Saint Louis University baseball coach Darin Hendrickson address his team earlier this week at practice. Next up for the Billikens, is Michigan on Friday. Photo by: Audrey Dahlgren (Photo: Custom)

In his 20-plus years as a head baseball coach, Darin Hendrickson can’t recall an opening weekend being as clean as this past weekend was for Saint Louis University’s baseball team.

"We had a prolific weekend offensively I think for sure," said Hendrickson. "We did really amazing in a lot of categories offensively and our pitching was solid. We got great starts. We played flawless defense to be honest."

Through four games in San Antonio Texas, the Billikens produced 46 runs, 58 hits, 17 doubles, and six home runs.

Hendrickson went on to add, "We just had a lot of guys contributing and that came out red-hot."

No one was more electric at the plate than the Bills' lead-off hitter, Aaron Case. The junior-college transfer paced the Billikens' offense with a home run and 4 RBI’s in SLU’s 8-3 win over Notre Dame, which sent them back to St. Louis with a perfect 4-and-0 record.

"As a whole our coaches were telling us how prepared we’ve been," said Case. "We’ve never been able to come outside this much as a group, and I think since we were so prepared, we came out with a chip on our shoulder."

This is the best start for the Billikens since 2002, and one of the biggest reasons was because they were able to hold nine intersquad scrimmages on their field before the season even started.

"In years past we’ve kind of struggled on the first weekend because we haven't really been able to get outside and stuff," said senior outfielder Trent Leimkuehler. "But this year, the weather has been so good to us. We've been able to get outside, and work, and get the beginning jitters out with the pitchers, hitters, and kind of getting on time with everything. It's been perfect."

