Bus driver bolts on Billikens, arrested for DWI in NY

Linda L. Edmister, 56, was arrested for DWI after leaving the SLU men's basketball team after a game in new York. (Photo: New York State Police, Custom)

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) - The Saint Louis University men's basketball team lost a game and then their bus while playing in New York.



New York State Police say the Saint Louis Billikens walked out of the arena in St. Bonaventure following their 70-55 Wednesday night loss to the Bonnies, and their bus was gone.

Insult to injury...

Lose to Bonnie's and our nutty bus driver leaves without the team!

The state troopers are tracking her down!

Serious! — Bob Ramsey (@RammerSTL) February 9, 2017



State police say the bus driver, identified as 56-year-old Linda L. Edmister, had taken off.



While authorities searched for the bus, the players sat in the arena. The team posted pictures on Twitter and wrote, "Just chilling in the Reilly Center while we try to find our missing bus."

Mike Crawford graduates early, gets masters is headed to law school and he caps it by suggesting to use on board iPad to track rogue bussy. — Bob Ramsey (@RammerSTL) February 9, 2017



State police say the bus was stopped in Randolph, New York, about 35 miles from the arena. They say the driver was arrested and is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.