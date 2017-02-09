KSDK
Close

Bus driver bolts on Billikens, arrested for DWI in NY

It appears they located the bus by tracking the GPS of an iPad that was left on the bus.

John Wawrow , KSDK 7:14 AM. CST February 09, 2017

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) - The Saint Louis University men's basketball team lost a game and then their bus while playing in New York.

New York State Police say the Saint Louis Billikens walked out of the arena in St. Bonaventure following their 70-55 Wednesday night loss to the Bonnies, and their bus was gone.


State police say the bus driver, identified as 56-year-old Linda L. Edmister, had taken off.

While authorities searched for the bus, the players sat in the arena. The team posted pictures on Twitter and wrote, "Just chilling in the Reilly Center while we try to find our missing bus."


State police say the bus was stopped in Randolph, New York, about 35 miles from the arena. They say the driver was arrested and is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories