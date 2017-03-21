Moore, Neufeld transfer from SLU

SLU Billiken. (Photo: SLU, Custom)

St. Louis University announced the transfers of two basketball players.

Zeke Moore and Matt Neufeld were released from their athletic scholarships and allowed to transfer to other schools, a release from the university said.

Moore, a freshman from Riverview Gardens, averaged 5.3 points per game in about 21 minutes per game. Neufeld played 53 games in two years with the team.

The Billikens finished the season with a 12-21 record. The team will welcome two four-star recruits for the 2017-18 season. Carte'Are Gordon, a five-star recruit from Webster Groves High School, has committed to SLU for the 2018-19 season.

