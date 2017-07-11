SLU swimmer makes a splash at Swedish national meet

SLU Billiken. (Photo: SLU, Custom)

BORAS, SWEDEN - St. Louis senior swimmer Mina Glenesk recently traveled to Boras, Sweden to compete in the Swedish National Championships.

Glenesk, who holds dual citizenship in the United States and Sweden, finished fifth in the 800-meter freestyle and 400-meter freestyle. She also swam in the 200-meter freestyle, finished sixth in the 1500-meter freestyle, and finished fourth in the 800-meter freestyle relay.

Glenesk is one of SLU's best distance swimmers in history. She holds records in the 500-yard, 100-yard, and 1650-yard freestyle events, in addition to an Atlantic 10 Conference championship in the 1650-yard freestyle last season.

