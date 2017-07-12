SLU Billiken. (Photo: SLU, Custom)

St. Louis University Swimming and Diving has released its 2017-2018 schedule.

The Billikens will be participating in several big-name meets across the Midwest, including the CSCAA Open Water Nationals and the Show-Me Showdown.

The season starts with the CSCAA competition, a 5K race at Lone Star Lake in Lawrence, Kan. SLU placed third overall, with sophomore Tyler Guist finishing fifth in individual rankings.

SLU travels to Colubmia, Mo. on Sept. 29 for the Show-Me Showdown, competing against other colleges across the state.

SLU hosts UALR and Lindenwood at the Simon Recreation Center for the first home meet on Nov. 3.

Select Billikens will travel to Ohio State University for the USA Winter National Meet from Nov. 29-Dec. 2.

Senior Day and the final home meet of the year takes place on Jan. 27, when SLU hosts Eastern Illinois and UMSL.

The Atlantic 10 Championships will take place from Feb. 14-17 at the Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

