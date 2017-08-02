SLU track and field squads named All-Academic Teams

SLU Billiken. (Photo: SLU, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Academic accolades continue to roll in for the Billikens. The men's and women's track and field teams were recently named 2017 Division I All-Academic Teams by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

Women's track and field tied for the 20th highest cumulative GPA in the nation at 3.53, while the men posted a 3.41 GPA, good for 11th highest nationally.

Sophomore Ann Harlos earned a spot on the All-Academic Team, maintaining a GPA above 3.25, the minimum required for consideration to be on the All-Academic Team. On the field, Harlos qualified for the 400-meter hurdles in the 2017 NCAA West Preliminary Round.

These awards are the icing on the cake for a very productive season for the cross country and track and field teams.

The season got underway with wins for both men's and women's cross country at the Forest Park XC Festival, the opening meet of the season. The men's cross country team finished third at the A-10 Conference Championships, placing a program-high three runners on the All-Conference team.

In the winter, that success continued with the men's indoor track and field team placing fourth overall at the A-10 Championships, with five Billikens earning medals. On the women's side, the 4x800-meter relay earned bronze at the A-10 Championship.

In the outdoor season, men's had their best showing ever, placing fourth at the A-10 meet, breaking the school record with 75 points. Six SLU athletes earned medals. On the women's side, Harlos finished runner-up in the 400-meter hurdles.

Manuel De Backer set the bar for future Billikens by earning All-Conference accolades across cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field. He capped off his season with a trip to the NCAA West Preliminary Round, competing in the 10,000 meters.

