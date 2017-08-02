SLU volleyball adds assistant coach

Volleyball on indoor volleyball court, elevated view (Photo: Thomas Northcut, This content is subject to copyright.)

ST. LOUIS - More coaching additions are on the way at SLU.

Matt Huskey joined the SLU volleyball coaching staff from Central Arkansas, where he served as associate head coach.

Huskey, a St. Louis native and SLU High School alum, is excited to join the staff and be coaching a sport he loves in a city he loves. Huskey shares the vision and values of the SLU program and wants to help elevate it to new heights.

Head coach Kent Miller is excited to bring Huskey's experience in recruiting and coaching at the NCAA Division I level, as well as his experience in communicating with students, staff, recruits, and the community to the program.

He previously coached at Bradley University in Peoria, guiding the 2013 Braves to their highest digs-per-set average since 2006 (17.06) and second best single-season dig total in school history. The 2013 Braves tallied their most wins and MVC wins wince 2005, earning a spot in the MVC Tournament for the first time in eight years. Bradley also notched its first All-MVC selection since 2006.

Huskey also served as a volunteer assistant at Georgia, helping the Bulldogs improve their win totals in each of his two years. Huskey also notched an assistant coaching job at Florida Atlantic. He also attended Mizzou and helped the 2006 men's club team win a national championship.

