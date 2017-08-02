SLU women's basketball ready for tough nonconference schedule

SLU Billiken. (Photo: SLU, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - SLU women's basketball has released its 2017-18 nonconference schedule. The Billikens face a challenging slate of four SEC teams and a Pac-12 member as part of the 13 nonconference opponents prior to beginning A-10 play.

The Lady Billikens face six teams that reached postseason play last season, four of which finished in the top 50 in the final NCAA Division I Ratings Percentage Index.

Head coach Lisa Stone calls this nonconference schedule the toughest in SLU women's basketball history, and that the team is looking forward to getting prepared for conference season and a possible NCAA appearance, which would be the first in program history.

As part of the DePaul Tournament, SLU will face Mississippi, which made it to the WNIT first round last year, and possibly DePaul, the Big East regular-season co-champion and a team that made it to the NCAA second round.

SLU will travel to Las Vegas to face LSU, which made it to the NCAA first round, before hosting Little Rock, last year's Sun Belt Conference regular-season champion, and a team that made it to the second round of the WNIT.

SLU will next travel to Washington State, which made the semifinals of the WNIT last season, and Mizzou, which made it to the NCAA second round.

