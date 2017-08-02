SLU women's soccer gearing up for new season

(Photo: Thinkstock)

ST. LOUIS - Fresh off a 14-win season and a second-place finish in the Atlantic 10 Conference, SLU women's soccer reported to preseason training camp Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The 26 players began training Wednesday, Aug. 2, after a day of meetings on Tuesday.

SLU is returning seven starters and 10 additional players from its 2016 team that posted a 14-4-2 record overall, including an undefeated 9-0 record at home, with a 7-1-2 record in the A-10.

Returning starters include senior goalkeeper Mary Niehaus, third team All-Region and first-team All-Conference selectee; junior forward/midfielder Maddie Pokorny, second-team All-Conference honoree; and sophomore midfielder Courtney Reimer, a member of the 2016 A-10 All-Rookie team.

SLU's top returning scorers are junior forward Lindsay Sands, who scored six goals, and sophomore forward Alyssa Seitzer (five goals).

SLU hosts Western Kentucky for an exhibition game Friday, Aug. 11, before opening the regular season with a pair of games on opening weekend. SLU plays host to Miami (Ohio) on Friday, Aug. 18 and Vanderbilt on Sunday Aug. 20.

© 2017 KSDK-TV