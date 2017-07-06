SLU women's soccer selects new assistant coach

SLU Billiken. (Photo: SLU, Custom)

St. Louis University has announced a new assistant coach for Women's Soccer.

Chris Allen, a volunteer assistant coach in 2016, will be joining the Billikens full-time.

Head coach Katie Shields is excited to have Allen as an assistant, and is ready to continue working with him to improve the program.

Allen is ready to continue working with the team, and hopes to achieve a conference championship.

Before coming to SLU, Allen spent nine seasons at the helm of the Webster Groves girls soccer program. Under Allen, the program achieved a No. 4 national ranking, a third-place finish in the Missouri Class 3 state tournament in 2015, and six 20-win seasons. Allen posted a 164-71-5 record at Webster Groves.

Allen also spent two seasons coaching the boys soccer team at Gonzaga Prep and one season coaching the girls soccer team at Mead High School, both in Spokane, Wash. Allen served as an assistant coach with Webster Groves boys (six seasons), Rockwood Summit boys (two seasons), Webster Groves girls (one season), and Gonzaga Prep girls (two seasons).

Allen started three years at Kirkwood High and played one season at Calvin College, earning second-team All-Conference honors.

© 2017 KSDK-TV