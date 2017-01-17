From Visitation Academy, to Holy Cross, and now Washington University, senior guard Jenn Dynis is back at the place that sparked her love for the game. Photo provided by Wash U. (Photo: Washington University, Custom)

When Jenn Dynis looked back on her decision to play college basketball at Holy Cross over Washington University, the 5-foot-11 senior guard just smiled and said, "Coach likes to remind me that I got blinded by the Division I lights."

A star at Visitation Academy, Nancy Fahey recruited Dynis out of high school, where she averaged 13 points per game, but when Fahey didn’t get the call she was hoping for, she didn’t overreact.

"When they call you up and they say, ‘Hey, you know I may be going somewhere else.' Don’t get mad. Don’t get angry," said the Hall of Fame coach. "Let them find their path and sometimes that path may lead back to you."

After two seasons at Holy Cross, that’s exactly what Dynis did by transferring to Wash U. All for the opportunity to play for a school and a coach that she’s very familiar with.

"I’ve known coach since I was 8 years old," Dynis said. "I grew up playing in this gym before it looked like this. I grew up without the Sumers gym and everything that’s nice and new. I really wanted to come home and be with my family and have more of that atmosphere.

"You know, Wash U women’s basketball is a family too."

Fahey’s success over the years also played a part in Dynis’ decision to transfer back home, but when she actually started playing for the coach that she’s known for over a decade, she learned something else about her that many might not see when she’s pacing up and down the sideline."

"She cares," said Dynis. "Division I sometimes you’re more of a paycheck rather than a person, and here you are first and foremost a student and a person to her. She takes care of us. She is always willing to see us more than just a basketball player and I think that’s super important especially in NCAA athletics."

Dynis’ transition from Holy Cross to Wash U has been seamless. In fact, she’s the Bears’ leading scorer, averaging almost 12 points per game.

"I think one of the positive things is she’s a great offensive player, works very hard. Great leader. Vocal. Really just a good person," Fahey said. "If you ask her something she shoots you straight and ever since I’ve known her she’s just a fun person to be around. She brings that to the basketball court and it just adds to our chemistry."

That chemistry is why the Bears have one of the most prolific offenses in the country, and the other top two scorers are the other two Division I transfers. Senior Zoe Vernon and Sophomore Madeline Homoly are both averaging around 11 points per game.

"We pride ourselves on this," Dynis said. "On any given day we can have anybody step up. I mean a couple of weeks ago Madeline hit 30. You know, last time Zoe hit 18 and I think that’s a huge strength for us because we can go 10-12 kids deep and have them be just as strong as the starting five."

