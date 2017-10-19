Columbia's Byrd flying despite injury

Columbia High School running back excelling despite playing with torn knee ligaments. (Photo: KSDK)

It's an injury that ends seasons, and even careers.

But for Columbia High School running back Colton Byrd, it's been an obstacle he's plowed through like so many would-be tacklers. After hearing a "pop" in his knee on a non-contact situation against Wesclin, his doctor confirmed the senior's worst fears.

"He said I had torn my ACL and meniscus."

His coach, Scott Horner, is also Colton's neighbor. He has seen him grow up through the Columbia Blue Jays youth football program with the intent of going on to play for the varsity Eagles. "Anytime you see a kid get hurt to that degree it's tough."

Colton's parents, Robert and Jan, saw the profound impact the injury had on their son. "The next two weeks going to practice were very hard for him to just sit and watch everything. He didn't really feel like he was part of the team anymore," Jan said. How important is the game to Colton, who had put on nearly 30 pounds in the weight room over the summer to prepare for his senior year? "I've been playing since I was five years old. I'd go to their (the varsity Eagles) games every Friday night."

"He just likes hitting people," says his dad. "It was a good outlet for him when he was young." And now? Colton's mom said "It was like he wasn't going to be able to put a finale to his senior season."

But through pain, present and past, came inspiration. Colton's older sisters, Taylor and Torey, both played soccer on the Division One college level. And between them, they underwent five knee surgeries. As many families collect boxes of photographs and scrapbooks, the Byrds collected knee braces.

And so it was that Colton asked to try one of the old knee braces to see if it would allow him to run. When it did, he went to his orthopedist and asked to change the game plan from surgery to sustaining himself through the rest of Columbia's season. His doctor advised him against the idea, but then told the determined Byrd to "be true to myself."



Coach Horner was also skeptical. "Four or five years ago we had another young man who just had a torn ACL. He tried the same thing after six weeks of rehab and didn't fare too well.

But there would be no caging this Byrd. Pretty soon Colton had his own knee brace, and after getting checked out by the school's trainers and then upping his practice workload he returned to the Eagle backfield. "It's one of the best feelings in the world."

After two games away from the game he loves to play, Colton got into the end zone in the first half against Breese Central and kept on carrying; an amazing 33 times for 175 yards, and added the eventual game-winning touchdown.

"First play, he heard the other team's defensive coach saying, "The big guy's out there," Jan Byrd said, only to have her husband add with a laugh, "No. What's the big guy doing out there?"

And after he carried his team to victory, he followed it up with 110 yards the next week.

Colton is tied for the school career touchdown record, but that, nor college glory, isn't what he's after. In his words, he wants to go out with a bang. His coach says this period of his life will serve as a motivational example for anyone who hears of his player's story. "Just will yourself to anything and you can get there."

Colton plans to go on to LSU, putting football aside as he eyes a career as an engineer, like his father. For the time being, he wants a deep run with his team in the Illinois playoffs. and then, only then, will it be time to get surgery on his knee.

© 2017 KSDK-TV