Buffa: How can the Cardinals fix a crowded infield?

Jun 29, 2016; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Adams (32) in action against the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Billy Hurst, Custom)

Yesterday, I wrote a piece suggesting former Oakland A's outfielder Sam Fuld as a desirable depth piece in the St. Louis Cardinals outfield for 2017. There's just one problem with that idea: there is no roster space for such a move. With the current construction of the Cards roster, it's hard to bring someone in that you expect to make the team.

Let's run down the roster spots as spring training nears.

Dexter Fowler, Matt Carpenter, Aledmys Diaz, Stephen Piscotty, Jhonny Peralta, Yadier Molina, Randal Grichuk, and Kolten Wong more than likely comprise the opening day lineup if it had to be drawn up today.

Bench players to start the season are Jedd Gyorko, Matt Adams, Tommy Pham, Greg Garcia, and Eric Fryer. Jose Martinez could challenge Pham for the spot, but they are both 28-year-old fringe talents.

The starting rotation will be Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, Lance Lynn, Mike Leake, and either Michael Wacha or Alex Reyes. Seung Hwan-Oh, Kevin Siegrist, Brett Cecil, Jonathan Broxton, Matt Bowman, and Trevor Rosenthal. Miguel Socolovich is also standing around the area of bullpen depth.

That's 13 position players and 12 pitchers. In April and May, the Cardinals have four open dates, and the months that follow only offer less. You may be able to go with 11 pitchers until June, but the Cards favor a 13-12 split.

What can the Cardinals do about this? The infield is overcrowded, and clogging up space for an extra outfielder to pair with Pham. Someone like Sam Fuld, Michael Bourn or even Desmond Jennings. Take your pick. The Cards have to try and unload an infielder, but it won't be easy.

Matt Adams is a cheap valuable asset for a number of teams, but he has not been moved yet. The "why" in this case is befuddling. Adams, in 116 games last year, hit 16 home runs and 18 doubles. He slugged .470 and owns a .270 batting average for his career. He's a slick fielding first baseman who will only cost a team $2.8 million for one season. He's 28, and offers a low liability to a number of clubs in theory. In the world of sports, "in theory" is a common term.

With all those reasons listed, why would the Cards trade Adams? He's simply the easiest trade option. The team won't be able to move Jhonny Peralta after his slow 2015 second half and injury plagued 2016 seasons. They seem intent on holding onto Wong, and Gyorko is a valuable asset in case Wong doesn't pan out. If Carpenter went down, you'd move Peralta to first base and Gyorko to third base. Greg Garcia would back up third, short and second base. In a pinch, Molina could play first.

Adams is a man apart, and as spring unfolds and produces alarms and injuries, the Cardinals could find a trade partner.

They have to do something, because the roster is uneven. There's a lot of infielders and far too few outfielders. When the injury prone Tommy Pham is your insurance, it's time to find a new agent.

I don't need to see Garcia play the outfield. He has as much business in the outfield as Gyorko did at first base. He'll look as out of sequence as Wong out there.

It can be Fuld or someone else. The Cards need outfield depth, and the infield is overloaded. It won't be easy or even likely, but Matt Adams heading out may be the team's ticket out of this problem.

What do you think should be done?

