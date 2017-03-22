Buffa: What's next for Gennady Golovkin?

Mar 18, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; Gennady Golovkin acknowledges fans after defeating Daniel Jacobs during middleweight world championship fight at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Noah K. Murray, Custom)

The moment that Gennady Golovkin scored a narrow decision victory over middleweight contender Daniel Jacobs on Saturday night in Madison Square Garden, the requests immediately stuffed the ring.

In other words, the people were asking for his next opponent to be Saul "Canelo" Alvarez: the other big name in the sport of boxing who draws a crowd no matter who he fights. It's like going to the buffet bar, seeing a dried up sirloin steak, and demanding a fresh rib-eye instead. It is the next boxing mega fight, but is it a few months or a year away? What is truly next for the boxing sensation they call, "G.G.G."? As I sip coffee past midnight, I'll do my best to draw up a road map for the Russian's next bout.

Canelo

Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KO) has to deal with the talented yet foolhardy Julio Caesar Chavez Jr. in May, so that eventual super-match is on hold for the time being until the fall, which means September at the earliest. Chavez Jr. had his own bone-headed response to the Golovkin-Jacobs fight, which should be taken with 75 grains of salt. The only thing he has is size and decent power-one can only hope Canelo silences him for good on Cinco de Mayo. Canelo likes to fight in April/May and September/November, so Golovkin could get another early summer fight in and still have time for Alvarez.

Daniel Jacobs rematch?

A rematch with Jacobs (32-2-0, 29 KO) is a fine option, because the muscle bound cancer surviving middleweight ex-champ put Golovkin through the ringer Saturday night with a combination of head movement, fearlessness, and matching power. Jacobs didn't allow the biggest hunter in the boxing world to actually hunt, and that made it a true technical matchup instead of a smash contest. A rematch would give Jacobs more confidence in knowing he can eat a GGG punch and survive, but it may give the champion the extra time to fit him into his scope. I'd say the chance of this happening next is a soft 40 percent. The fight was entertaining, but not great.

Billy Joe Saunders

The undefeated British southpaw (24-0-0, 12 KO) owns the WBO belt that Golovkin covets, so this fight could be an excellent primer before Canelo comes along. Talks have supposedly fired up already, and while Saunders isn't the knockout artist that people may desire, he is a juicy stepping stone for Golovkin to step towards this summer. He only owns a 50 percent knockout rate, and only edged out his last two opponents, but Saunders could wet fight fans lips with a one sided GGG beatdown or give him a surprising push.

I think this is the most likely, unfortunately, because how many times can Canelo say he's not afraid yet react completely opposite of his words. He said size was a factor, but then he takes on big Junior. Right now, Canelo is afraid of getting his butt kicked, so it may take a little bit longer.

The Scrap Pile

I could fluff this piece up by adding Caesar Jr. to the Golovkin punch list, but I'm better than that, and there's no way he will get past Canelo next month. There are essentially three prime targets for Golovkin, and they don't include David Lemieux, who put Curtis Stevens to sleep two weeks ago, but already got beat to a pulp by the Russian.

No matter who steps in front of Golovkin, one thing is for certain: a blueprint is nearly complete on what it takes to take down the knockout sensation. Jacobs pushed Golovkin to a decision win for the first time since 2008, and did it by standing toe to toe with him and boxing him. Kell Brook proved you could reach him, and Jacobs confirmed that you could stay there for 12 rounds. Canelo and Saunders are taking notes, which makes the next opponent a hot ticket.

It's not secret that Golovkin is the prime time fighter at the moment, because all eyes are currently looking and demanding his next opponent.

My money is on Saunders, but I'd like Canelo Alvarez to finally step up and get it on!

