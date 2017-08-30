Cardinals defeat Brewers: Buffa's five takeaways

Aug 29, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Luke Weaver (62) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Hanisch, Jeff Hanisch)

Sometimes, baseball happens and you just don't have the time. Adulting gets in the way of summer relaxation, it happens to the best of us.

So let me guide you through the five takeaways from the St. Louis Cardinals road trip launching 10-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Now that I've polished off Marvel's The Defenders and brewed a fresh cup of coffee, let's talk baseball.

Highlight of the Night: Matt Carpenter raising $40,000 with one swing of the bat.

On Monday, the first baseman took to Twitter to announce he would donate $10,000 for every long ball he hit in the season's final 32 games. Before the first pitch could be thrown Tuesday night, Adam Wainwright, Adam Dunn, and the Cardinals organization matched his donation.

While fans thought the professionals should have raised more-due to the fact that people need to complain about something, I think it's cool when any person chooses to donate a single cent of their earnings towards a person in need. Kudos, Carp. He should crank at least six more home runs this season, which would be an additional $240,000 sent to Houston.

"That's well hit - how bout 10 grand!?" - @DannyMacTV on the call of Matt Carpenter's HR (Carp donating 10K to Houston per homer he hits) — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) August 30, 2017

Stud work of the night: Luke Weaver on the mound

While fans can wonder aloud what the Cardinals would look like if Weaver had been inserted into the rotation sooner (for an ailing Mike Leake, Michael Wacha, or Wainwright), it's good to see the 24-year-old righthander putting out quality outings. He's collected back to back ten strikeout games and is now 3-0 this month.

Weaver's got swing and miss stuff, which is nice to have with a defense that can be overwhelmed way too often. With the decline of Leake and Wacha along with the deletion of Wainwright, Weaver's ascension gives the Cards back end of the rotation some much-needed teeth. He gets San Francisco, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati twice in September.

How about Luke Voit making things happen?

The slugger made the trek back to the team on Sunday due to Jedd Gyorko's hamstring strain and didn't waste any time becoming a producer. He chipped in a pair of two run singles, helping stretch a fine lead into a noticeable gap. I won't expect the kid to dazzle me with home runs and doubles, but he will get time at first base, so expect some big swings. Like Paul DeJong, he flourished and fluttered during his first stint, so part two should be interesting.

Here's my medium hot take for Tuesday night/Wednesday morning:

DeJong is going to repeat what he did this year next year while Tommy Pham will not. It's not as crazy as you think. DeJong has steadily destroyed opposing pitching at every level over the past three years while Pham suddenly locked in this season. DeJong also offers high production at a valuable position in shortstop, giving the Cardinals a smoother glove than 2016's dreamer, Aledmys Diaz. DeJong collected three RBI and two hits in Tuesday's game. The batting average and OPS levels are fast approaching .300 and .900.

*Perhaps I'm wrong about Pham. Maybe this season is his long-awaited arrival, but I don't think he will hit .300 with an OPS of .900 all season again. He may be playing for another team next year. Who knows?

Does this mean the Cardinals are suddenly a playoff team?

No way. If they sweep the Brewers and bury them this week, there's a conversation to be had.

This team is incapable of sustaining strong play over the course of a month. The Los Angeles Dodgers can do it for five months, but is it unreasonable to ask the Cardinals to do it for a month against average to bad teams? I think not.

They are 66-65 and still five games behind the Cubs (who took advantage of the Birds open date Monday with a win) and 5.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks (winners of four in a row) and the Colorado Rockies for the wildcard spots.

The Cardinals have to take advantage of the Cubs losses as well as beat the middle ground teams like Milwaukee. There are 31 games left and 23 of them fall against the National League Central Division.

Your fate is what you make, Cardinals.

