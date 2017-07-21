Cardinals new arrivals: How much will Kelly play, what about Duke?

Mar 13, 2017; Jupiter, FL, USA; Cardinals catcher Carson Kelly (71) connects for a base hit against the Astros during a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Astros 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Scott Rovak, Scott Rovak)

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals and General Manager Michael Girsch made some moves today ahead of the afternoon contest against the Cubs, and I will break down the impact of each of those moves here. For instance, how much will Carson Kelly play? Is Zach Duke a factor? Eric Fryer legacy? Let's not beat around the bush, let's get to it.

Carson Kelly is here to stay and will play...at least once. With the designation of Fryer for assignment, Kelly's time in Memphis should be up-and it is a good time to make the call. The kid is hitting .283 with 10 home runs this year for Memphis, showing more power and consistency than ever, and doing it over 60+ games. With the heat ratcheting up in St. Louis and the Cards without an off-day until August 14, Kelly will see time. All it will take is a pair of handcuffs and a deadbolt to keep Yadier Molina off the field. I kid. Kelly is here, and it should help the Birds.

So long Fryer. For the second year in a row, Fryer is let go midway through the season, and it's time. Fryer went hitless for a month before singling in New York-and doesn't offer much to a team in transition. If he comes back to drop fury with the Milwaukee Brewers in September, so be it.

Welcome back, Duke. The left-handed reliever was acquired last year to help the bullpen, and he can again this year. Duke posted an impressive ERA/WHIP/FIP of 1.93/1.2/2.85 last year in 23.1 innings with St. Louis, so a fresh arm down there can help. With Brett Cecil and Kevin Siegrist throwing better, I'll take a tip from my Redbird Daily colleague Rusty Groppel, and wonder if Duke's return spells the end of Tyler Lyons, perhaps. How many lefties can you have down there?

See you next time Sam Tuivailala. I hope the kid with a flame thrower for a right arm likes coffee, because he's had enough cups with the big club to know how to walk back to Memphis down I-55 blindfolded. If the kid needs a postcard, he can know that his best work came this year. A lower earned run average is cold potatoes for a reliever, but a lower WHIP and higher K rate with a lower BB rate is also nice. Take the goods, Sam. See you in a month.

Randal, Randal, Randal: if you come back here, you'd better cut me a steak. Pardon me with my Van Damme film quotes, but Grichuk needs to show some consistency for the first time in his life. Love the home runs kids, but Tommy Pham can do that. Love the muscles, but a spotter in the gym is kind of cool these days. Grichuk has holes in his swing, is good defensively, hits balls with a high exit velocity, but struggles to maintain. With Harrison Bader closer and Pham dominating, an injured Stephen Piscotty is only reason Grichuk may see any time.

Please come back, Magneuris Sierra. The kid who made the leap from A ball impressed in his latest visit. Showing wicked speed, a bat that collects hits of all kinds, and a glove to love, Sierra again left us wanting more. You don't need to hit the ball a ton to make a dent in this league. Sierra could teach Grichuk a thing or two about making it last. He leaves the Cards hitting .365. He'll slow down eventually.

So, what's it all about? The Cubs are red hot and the Cards are losing fuel. Change is imminent, and who knows how long Kelly, Bader, and Sierra will be Cardinals. I wouldn't expect dramatic change, but hopefully more digestive baseball from the local Bird unit.

