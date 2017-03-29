Cardinals: Strange things that could happen in 2017

Feb 27, 2017; Fort Myers, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny (22) smiles prior to their spring training game against the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kim Klement, Custom)

As many of you already know or will soon find out if you follow me on social media or read my articles — I really, really like movies and television shows, so there are a lot of references to them in my sports writing.

With real baseball games being played in four days, I wanted to take a look at some of the stranger things (a wonderfully adventurous Netflix series) that could happen to the St. Louis Cardinals during his 2017 season.

By now, you've heard about Kolten Wong's fiery comments, Michael Wacha's to-do list, Matt Adams' transformation, and how cool Matt Holliday looked in a golf cart dressing up as Zach Galifininakas' character from "The Hangover". You've heard about the need for Adam Wainwright to be better and Jedd Gyorko to not be a one-year power trip. What about Jhonny Peralta' declining OPS, Matt Carpenter's oblique, and Trevor Rosenthal's role this season? Let's put it all in a blender and see what wild things could happen. In essence, let's have some fun for a change.

April 2: Due to the resurgence of Matt Adams spring training (who says spring stats don't matter?), he starts at first base and Matt Carpenter moves to second base, with Kolten Wong starting out 2017 on the bench. Mike Matheny stops playing games with the media, and announces that Wong simply isn't good enough to start every day and he's not sure if the kid ever will be.

Wong responds by going on Real Baseball Players of Hawaii the next week, and complains about being a rich guy without a purpose in life, but at the end of the episode, pulls back on those comments, and states that he loves playing for the St. Louis Cardinals.

The end credits reveal that Jaime Garcia wrote the dialogue for this particular episode, but got hurt before he gave Wong the updated script.

Adams goes on a tear for three weeks before slumping, and then Wong returns to the field and hits .250 with a low on base percentage, but once again shows the pop that he displayed three years ago. However, he still has trouble getting on the field on a regular basis and can't sustain production in a limited role, so he is traded to Atlanta mid-season.

April 15: Randal Grichuk returns to the lineup in New York against the Yankees after what seemed like a harmless hit-by-pitch on the last day of spring training turned into a prolonged absence from the lineup. On his first plate appearance, Grickuk slices a double into the left center gap for a double, runs to second base, and promptly screams, "MAPLE SYRUP!" No one really knows why, but when asked, Grichuk politely explains that due to a rigorous training regimen, he used maple syrup on his pancakes for the first time this morning and it left him ecstatic hours later.

The next day, Grichuk is the face of a maple syrup product line in St. Louis. Every time he hits a double or home run, Grichuk and the Cards mimic a person pouring maple syrup over pancakes. Carlos Martinez approves of this ritual, and goes on to use maple syrup in his dugout gatorade cup construction so teammates can't destroy his masterpieces.

May 1: Jose Martinez continues to give everybody a run for their money in the lineup, and is slowly changing the minds of the writers who called him a quadruple-A ballplayer by going 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and a double. Martinez used Grichuk's injury as a launching pad at the beginning of the season, and spells Dexter Fowler on rest days and also gives a slumping Stephen Piscotty a few days of clarity. Martinez, playing in his 11th professional season, isn't slowing down and is making the lineup decisions even tougher for Matheny.

May 2: Jose Martinez doesn't crack the starting lineup.

May 12: The Cubs come to town, and before the game, Matheny and Joe Maddon compete in a tough guy manager triathlon to raise money for the charity of the winner's choice. The course includes a game of Connect-4 yoga, mini-tire flips, dog whispering, facial grooming in less than 60 seconds, lineup card juggling, crafting a lineup of strictly Cubs and Cardinals from the 1974 teams, and finishes with a game of chess.

Matheny starts out hot, but cuts his hand while trying to shaving, but manages to beat Maddon at chess. A tiebreaker is required though, and each men have to complete a Pokemon course throughout the Busch Stadium corridors. Maddon gives up halfway through, and comments that spiritually, it just didn't compute.

May 17: The Cardinals and Yadier Molina ended spring training at a stalemate when it came to contract extension talks, so Cardinals fans assume that negotiations will continue during the offseason. But Yadier's agent and Molina agreed before the season started that if a certain term was met, the player's camp would agree to the deal immediately.

After 45 days of back and forth, the Cardinals made an offer that the Molina camp couldn't refuse, but Yadier wasn't notified before the game against the Red Sox. The Cardinals decided to do something special, and since it was the night the 1967 Cardinals were being honored on the 50th anniversary of their victory over the Red Sox, Molina is presented with the new contract by Tim McCarver at home plate before first pitch. This kind of presentation is unprecedented, and Buster Olney calls it "historical".

Bengie Molina, Ted Simmons, Tom Pagnozzi, Matheny, and McCarver all greet Molina at home plate with the new extension worth $60 million and will make him a Cardinal through 2020. Molina responds by smashing three doubles, throwing out two baserunners, and crying in the postgame presser, because he honestly didn't know what would happen.

June 16: The Cardinals visit Baltimore, and at the moment of first pitch, Jedd Gyorko's 16 home runs tromp Chris Davis' 10, which leads to all kinds of PED talk around Jedd. A private report comes out that Jedd wandered into GNC and shouted, "give me the good stuff". After some digging (aka asking Jedd), Gyorko was craving vanilla almond protein powder. After cranking two home runs in a 12-2 birds romp, Gyorko openly invites a testing right near the locker room stall. When it comes back negative, Gyorko instantly gives hope to every player that looks like a beer league softball player, but hits like Ruth.

July 2: On a night where fans are given patriotic cowboy hats, Adam Wainwright is allowed to throw out the first pitch of the game with his own cowboy hat on against the Washington Nationals. Bryce Harper rolls his eyes at the notion from the dugout, and Wainwright flashes him an Undertaker death stare. Two batters later, Waino strikes out Harper swinging on a 95 mph fastball. Since it was the first time he touched 95 mph this season, Waino proclaimed, "I was saving it for a certain time, like a bottle of sweet barbecue sauce in the kitchen pantry." The performance that night moves the Cardinals into first place ahead of the Cubs, and Waino becomes the face of Salt N' Smoke. Apparently, he's still got "it".

July 9: Michael Wacha makes his 15th start of the season, and picks up his tenth win of the season. Being that he wasn't expected to pitch into July or look good doing it, Wacha is once again asked how he is doing this with the stress reaction issues that have plagued his past two seasons. With a slight nod and knowing grin, Wacha says he knows a guy. It's the first honest answer delivered all season, and it sends the beat writers running for clues and ideas. Derrick Goold watches "Captain America: Civil War" later that night with his son, and it hits him — is Tony Stark really "the guy" that helped Wacha? The answer is ultimately no, because when he is asked about the mystery man, Wacha shakes his head and utters, "well, Tim Tebow told me I could do it."

July 10: Wacha hits the disabled list with shoulder discomfort.

This is all I got for the first half of the 2017 Cardinals season. I didn't tell you about the special cookie dough protein shakes Adams ate to rediscover his swing, and I held out the part about Tommy Pham going gluten free to try and stay healthy. I will have a second edition that covers the second half of the season later this week, so enjoy this one for now. Remember this: predictions are boring, but get more interesting when you add wild details.

Baseball is in four days. Until then, drop thoughts of joy and hate on me via twitter @buffa82.

