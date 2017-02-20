Feb 17, 2017; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler (25) during spring training drills at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steve Mitchell, Custom)

I like Dexter Fowler, and it's not just for the fact that he can hit a baseball well or reach base at an elite level.

There are other facets to the appeal of the newest St. Louis Cardinal, and that includes speaking his mind. If you ask Fowler about something, he is going to tell you what he thinks. It isn't going to feel manufactured or pre-ordered, because that is not how Fowler is made up. He answers questions, and enjoys the company of writers.

Fowler created some sparks over the weekend when he gave an opinion (stop the presses!) on Donald Trump's prospective travel ban. You see, Fowler's wife was born in Iran, one of seven Muslim majority countries that may be affected by Trump's ban, and the couple negated a trip recently due to uncertainty on Trump's second try at nailing this act down.

Fowler was "disappointed" about Trump's plans. He didn't fire excessive hate at the new President. Like the rest of the human beings with blood flowing through their veins, Fowler gave an opinion and was met with some hate from sports fans who believe athletes don't deserve a voice off the field.

Fowler's reaction was pure mint:

For the record. I know this is going to sound absolutely crazy, but athletes are humans, and not properties of the team they work for. — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) February 19, 2017

Why in the world can athlete not voice an opinion? Let me ask a second question: Why can't an athlete express an opinion when they are asked about something? What is so wrong about Fowler expressing disappointment in a potential law that would prohibit his family from seeing their relatives? I don't see a single thing wrong here.

Let me be the first to admit that when I am watching a live concert, and the lead singer wants to go into a ten-minute rant about Congress, I roll my eyes. At that particular moment, during a show, it's unnecessary and quite annoying.

This instance with Fowler is far different. That would be like Fowler calling time at home plate, asking for the microphone, and making a speech about foreign policy. He was asked a question, and he answered it. He's not blessed: Fowler has a given right to say whatever he pleases.

If you take that away from him, what good is the United States for being known as a free country? What separates us from the animals if we can't speak our minds? I beg your pardon, but these useless showings of hate make my blood boil.

I like to think of myself as old fashioned: someone who can hold a certain adage with pride and execute it in different walks of life. Sometimes, that feeling can get me in trouble.

I'll never be slow to admit that speaking out has its drawbacks. The biggest obstacle in the current landscape of journalism is the sprint to be first on something. Instead of taking a step back and thinking it over in order to carve out a stance, a writer jumps to conclusions. I've done it several times, but try to get better. However, when it comes to athletes and free speech, the thought process is sound.

Dexter Fowler can say whatever he pleases. An athlete being a voice is a useful weapon during this tumultuous times. In the past, an athlete having an opinion off the field wasn't a bad thing at all.

Remember the former Cardinals outfielder Curt Flood? He was the voice of reason behind free agency and giving a player the right to choose his future. It wasn't standard politics, but Flood's actions made a dent.

