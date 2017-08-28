Floyd Mayweather Jr. took Conor McGregor to boxing school

Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Conor McGregor (left) reacts after being punched in the face by Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the tenth round during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

On Friday night at the weigh-in, Floyd Mayweather Jr. was as cool as a cucumber. He walked to the stage with the proud strut of a man who knew exactly what he had to do and never wavered in his stage or podium appearance. While Conor McGregor acted like a 7-year-old kid unleashed at Chucky Cheese on four boxes of sweet tarts, Mayweather Jr. just stood there, like a king.

The great thing about fighting is that when the bell rings and the punches sting, the only things that matter are skill and planning. McGregor agreed to a boxing fight and got himself in as good of shape as a man entering his first boxing match could, but it wasn't enough to dethrone a champion. There was never a doubt on Saturday night who would emerge victorious; only a matter of when and how.

McGregor landed 117 punches, but over half of them were tiny pecks to the back of Mayweather Jr.'s head or pillow-powered fluff shots. He never came close to hurting the champ, not like Miguel Cotto did in one single round of action five years ago. Cotto made Mayweather Jr. bleed, but McGregor just made the 50-0 soon to be Hall of Famer smile.

For the MMA loverboy crowd who screams that an 0-0 boxer lasted ten rounds with the greatest of all time, let me place a caveat in your bowl of proud cereal: Mayweather Jr. let McGregor stick around for that long. He toyed with the Irishman who was breathing like Tony Soprano by round seven. This was all part of Mayweather Jr.'s plan. He didn't just want to beat McGregor; Mayweather Jr. wanted to embarrass the man. It's what he does to every single opponent.

Look at Mayweather Jr.'s career and tell me how many knockouts exist in the past ten years of fights. Victor Ortiz only got knocked out because he unwisely dropped his gloves during live action. Ricky Hatton tasted the canvas because he was too ambitious with Mayweather Jr. and missed a perfectly placed "check hook" to the jaw during their match. Other than those two outliers, it's decision victories. Dominating wins.

Mayweather Jr. toyed with Oscar De La Hoya for six rounds before turning up the offense and winning that fight with ease. He did the same against Cotto, Manny Pacquiao, Juan Manual Marquez, Andre Berto, Canelo Alvarez and the rest of the attempted pugilists.

He uses the first five or six rounds to size up an opponent's abilities and offensive firepower distribution. How hard can he hit me and does he even have a chance at landing? McGregor landed a couple of decent shots early on and temporarily made Mayweather Jr. uncomfortable, but that quickly subsided over rounds five through eight. Suddenly, the boxer landed at will and however he wanted to. Mayweather Jr. snapped the jab or popped McGregor with a hook. Combinations were landed flush on the nose and by round nine, McGregor was gasping for air.

It's almost like a boxing form of jiu-jitsu. Mayweather Jr. uses his opponent's own energy and aggression to defeat him. It's sweet, like a science.

This was all part of Mayweather Jr.'s plan. I didn't expect a stoppage, but maybe I even underestimated how lopsided this fight would become. Winning by decision is fine and all, but a technical knockout is the ultimate victory. It wasn't a brutal stoppage. The referee had seen enough. McGregor had dropped his hands and could barely stand, so why let it go on? If not for a smart ref, the UFC champ would have been sleeping with the canvas in 60 seconds or less.

So, stop it with the "he hung in there with the best" chatter. While McGregor proved he was no fool to box and acquitted himself well, all things considered, there was never a doubt who would emerge victorious. The Notorious One entered the ring as a challenger to hand the man his first loss, but it was never a true possibility.

Mayweather Jr. likes to defeat an opponent softly and slowly. He doesn't just want to give the man a defeat; Money Mayweather likes to win the mental battle as well while showing off.

Before the fight, McGregor said he didn't care about Mayweather Jr.'s 49 wins or prestigious record. After the fight, it was the first thing he pointed out as a reason he lost. "You don't win 50 fights without that kind of composure." He stepped in the ring with the best and was taken to school. If he wants to box again, McGregor has a Mayweather Jr. textbook to study with now.

To be honest, I don't even like Mayweather Jr. that much. He likes to hit women like speed bags and doesn't go about his business the way I prefer a superstar to operate. But it's hard not to respect his record and his ring craft.

Saturday night was a reminder to the MMA fans who take the sweet science of boxing too lightly. You don't just cross over into a sport and think you can dance with the best. If you do, it ends with a ref waving his hands. To the unofficial Showtime boxing judge who had the fight tied late, I am not sure what you were looking at.

It went as expected. Mayweather Jr. put on a show for the fans, McGregor made out rich, and both sports were put in the spotlight for a couple hours. Now, ordinary business returns.

The match sure wasn't worth $100. It was worth the twenty I paid last minute. Just check out Mayweather Jr.'s career exploits and the result was locked in.

Now that the slumber party is over, get ready for a real boxing match on Sept. 16. Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are going to put on a show and remind fight fans that boxing isn't slowing down at all.

Saturday night in Las Vegas was just a lesson.

