KSDK
Close

Frankly Speaking: CC Sabathia is the real deal, Mizzou football is not

Join Frank in his latest takes on what's hot, and what's not, in sports.

Frank Cusumano, KSDK 4:43 PM. CDT October 17, 2017

Join Frank Cusumano as he discusses the trials and tribulations of Mizzou football, the power and performance of Yankees' CC Sabathia, and of course, food.

Listen to Frank's daily sports show on 590 The Fan's 'The Press Box.'

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories