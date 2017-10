(Photo: Joel Hulsey / KSDK)

Former St. Louis Cardinals Andy Van Slyke and Klye McClellan join 5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano on 590 The Fan's 'The Press Box' to discuss their call-ups, time in the majors, and which players meant the most to them.

