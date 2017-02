ATLANTA, UNITED STATES: St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner celebrates winning Super Bowl XXXIV at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta 30 January, 2000. The Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans 23-16. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Steve SCHAEFER (Photo credit should read STEVE SCHAEFER/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: STEVE SCHAEFER, AFP/Getty Images)

The Rams may be gone, but another player will be heading to the Hall of Fame as a St. Louis Ram.

Over the weekend, Kurt Warner will join St. Louis football Hall of Famers like Marshall Faulk, Aeneas Williams and Orlando Pace in Canton, Ohio.

Frank Cusumano has more.

