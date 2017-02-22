Cusumano to Piazza: We will find you and we will feed you

COOPERSTOWN, NY - JULY 24: Mike Piazza gives his induction speech at Clark Sports Center during the Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony on July 24, 2016 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) (Photo: Jim McIsaac, 2016 Getty Images)

Former Dodger and Met Mike Piazza had to make a decision between owning a third tier soccer team in Italy or an MLS team. He opted for Italy and then got mean with these comments.

“I'd rather be poor in Italy than based in St. Louis, you can't get a good meal there."

Mike Piazza, you are out of line and you have no idea what you are talking about. Don't mess with our city and with our proud tradition of fine dining.

Mike, you can criticize my sportscasts all you want, you can root against the Cardinals if you wish, but don't you ever blast our food.

You see, we have a particular set of skills, most of it culinary. We will find you, and we will feed you!

