Golovkin-Canelo draw reminds you how great boxing can be

Sep 16, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gennady Golovkin (green trunks) and Canelo Alvarez (blue trunks) box during the world middleweight boxing championship at T-Mobile Arena. The bout ended in a draw. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Camporeale, Joe Camporeale)

People were on their feet. Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez-the best boxing had to offer-walked away from their corners for one final round. The fight was up in the air, the jaws were on the floor, and the sport of boxing was experiencing something that's all too rare these days: it was showing off.

In recent years, boxing has built up a bad name. In 2015, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao got into a ring six years too late and gave a flat performance for the cost of 100 dollars per television set. A month ago, a freak show broke out with MMA star Conor McGregor crossing over to boxing to take on Mayweather Jr., who came out of retirement and easily collected win #50.

Boxing needed a jolt and two power punchers delivered Saturday night.

Alvarez was coming off straight demolition derbies for fights, pounding the likes of James Kirkland, Amir Khan, Miguel Cotto, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. into easy submission. He carried a belt, but his pride and ego needed one big opponent to fall.

That mantle belonged to Gennady Golovkin, the Russian freight train who had ran over every single opponent in his United States wake. They stepped into the ring and GGG crushed them like a egg. While Kell Brook and Daniel Jacobs gave Golovkin a challenge in recent fights, the end result was the smiling fighter from Kazakhstan raising his hands.

These two were destined to meet in the ring to settle the difference of greatness with their hands-and after two long years, it happened. And it didn't disappoint.

My thought process going into the fight was simple: Canelo had better boxing skills, which included head movement and defense, as well as carrying atom bombs for fists. Golovkin had raw power, but could easily walk into a Canelo counterpunch, which would result in his first knockdown and knockout loss. I had Alvarez winning in ten rounds.

Boy, was I wrong.

Nine minutes in, my bet wasn't looking too bad, though. Canelo was slipping hooks and uppercuts on Golovkin, and evading anything hard thrown at him. Canelo was walking down Golovkin as well, which is the latter's usual technique.

However, Golovkin was landing flush jabs and wasn't hurt at all, just setting himself up for a mid-fight surge. In the fourth, Golovkin turned the tide, walking Canelo down and landing power shots to the head as well as the body, which is Canelo's usual damage spot. The fifth round-arguably the greatest of the fight-featured more hard shots landed by Golovkin while Canelo landed a few good shots himself.

From rounds six through nine, Golovkin kept imposing his will on Canelo, pinning his opponent against the ropes and landing at will. The only thing more sure than death and taxes is a Golovkin jab landing frequently during a fight and Saturday night was no different.

Canelo, the boxer who had gone the distance more often than Golovkin, was looking winded and slower. During the break before the tenth, Eddie Reynoso-Canelo's trainer-told the fighter to make these next three rounds the best of his life. Trainers always know when a fighter needs to turn it up a notch. Canelo responded with a ferocious tenth round, maintained the pressure albeit in lesser fashion in the eleventh.

Round #12 came around and the fight tiled in Golovkin's favor. I had him up 7-4 in the rounds, gliding comfortably on punches landed, power punches landed, jab activity, and overall tempo control.

Canelo came out, landed clean flush shots, was more active, and probably saved himself from a loss with his effort. The two men swung wildly as the final round closed. Neither fell during the match, but each chin ate harder shots than they've ever tasted before.

The judges ruled it a draw, with one obnoxious card coming in as 118-110 in favor of Canelo. The other had it 115-113 for Golovkin and 114-114, resulting in the draw-and setting in stone the fact that these two great warriors would meet again in a ring, preferably next spring.

Each men kept their belts and their pride, even though they were clearly disappointed that no arm was raised. After 36 gritty minutes of boxing, two men gave everything they had and got a D on their record, Canelo's second and GGG's first.

Here's what I know: the crowd wasn't disappointed. The pay per view subscribers weren't disappointed. You can count at least seven rounds where these two guys were firing cannon ball shots at each other's heads, refusing to back down or walk away. Canelo would seem relaxed on the ropes one moment, and spring off the next, landing 3-4 punches suddenly. Golovkin isn't a graceful boxer and doesn't move like Canelo, but when he hunts you down in the corner, inches are saved from a single hook ending your night.

If there was one takeaway from this fight, it was that Golovkin belongs in the top five fighters conversation. The hardcore boxing fans knew Canelo Alvarez belonged due to his recent wins and the Hall of Famer fighters he has opposed at the young age of 27. Golovkin hadn't fought a Hall of Fame boxer, instead picking off belts and wins from solid if not great fighters.

Seeing him hang tough and arguably get the best of Canelo Saturday night should prove to any Gennady Golovkin doubter that this guy is for real and will only be limited by his late start in the U.S.A and his age. He still has a good 6-8 fights left in him, and at least one of those will come against Alvarez next year.

While no one was a clear winner this weekend, the sport of boxing scored a huge win, showing the world that it has fresher legs than many assume. Here was a fight that gave back instead of stealing people's time and money. If you think boxing is dead, watch the replay Saturday night on HBO. I'll watch with you.

Golovkin may have deserved a win over a fiery Canelo Alvarez, another fight is good for the sport. These two guys meeting in the ring again ensures 2018 will be a good season for fights. These fights enrich the sport and keep the young guns healthy. The sport needs more matches like these. Two great fighters meeting outside and beating each other up.

Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez didn't exactly rescue boxing Saturday night in Las Vegas, but they reminded fans how great the sport still can be.

