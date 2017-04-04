Here's What I Know: Quintana seasoning, Piscotty's worth and bad drivers

Jun 28, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at U.S. Cellular Field. Mandatory Credit: Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Caylor Arnold, Custom)

Why do people drive so poorly? Isn't that the question we all want answered someday? Instead of discarding the notion, let's dig into it here in the latest edition of Here's what I know, a stream of consciousness that knows zero order or limitation.

The Opening Rant

I'd like to believe that if the world contained better drivers, it would be a better place. But that still sounds like a fabled story that will never come to fruition, so don't get your hopes up. The greatest trick ever pulled is someone complaining that their city has the worst drivers — when in fact they are wrong, and bad drivers are simply all around. Go to any country in this world, and bad drivers will populate it. It's sad but true — a disease that can't be easily cured.

Yesterday, on my way to an interview in the city, I was nearly struck by another car. She was pulling quickly out of a small side street, and I was driving 30 mph down the main road. It wouldn't have been a dangerous hit, but that's not the point. It couldn't have easily been avoided if she had simply taken her time. She was rushing and almost hurt people in the process. The reason behind bad driving is a need to rush all the time, which comes down to time management.

People don't give themselves enough time to get their duties done, so it results in a frenzied transportation across town, and causes accidents. Whenever I see an accident, my first reaction is: "Who didn't give themselves enough time?" People need to plan better before they leave the house, so when they get in the car, the meter isn't running in their head.

The Three Minute Jog

Stephen Piscotty's six-year, $33-million deal is a whole lot better than the rumored ten-year deal that John Mozeliak nearly gave Jason Heyward after the 2015 season.

I don't care what kind of protocol Blues center Jori Lehtera has been under since his concussion, because there's only one protocol to follow right now; you don't mess with a winning hockey team. Since Lehtera started eating snacks in the press box, the Blues have played freakishly good (as in, where was this in January?) hockey. Lehtera adds nothing to the lineup. Zilch. Zero.

Roger Goodel gives me a new reason every week to care less about the National Football League. A league that cuts corners doesn't worry about its players or their fans.

Tony Romo made a smart health move. Instead of being a prop for the NFL, he chose the broadcast booth. He'll be 37 on April 21, and doesn't need the beatings playing for a less than stellar team.

The University of Connecticut Women's Basketball team finally decided to lose a game. After 111 consecutive wins, they proved that there's an opponent out there for everyone to lose. This streak will never happen again.

Endemol Studios and Direct TV are making a huge mistake in cancelling the brilliantly fearless MMA series — "Kingdom" — after three seasons and 40 episodes. Talk about leaving a lot of meat on a porterhouse steak at a classy restaurant and not paying the bill. Frank Grillo, Byron Baalsco and company will rock your house starting on May 31. Start watching now. I'll be right over with whiskey.

Is Jose Quintana equivalent to Chris Sale and David Price? No, but he is a very good and steady pitcher that can serve as a second engine or midseason boost. Four straight years of 200+ innings, and an earned run average nearly identical with his fielding independent pitching mark (3.41 to 3.47). Quintana is legit, and should be a Cardinal by the end of July when the rotation needs it. Cardinals need a no. 2 behind Carlos Martinez, and Quintana is it. It will cost, but due to his Tommy John Surgery, Alex Reyes probably won't be included. If the Cards want to catch the Cubs sometime soon, they need a starter like Quintana.

The One Minute Sprint

As long as the "Fast and Furious" films are in demand and make crazy domestic money, they deserve to be made. No one, however, asked for another rendition of "King Kong" or "Independence Day".

HBO's "Big Little Lies" had the kind of ending that was equal parts satisfying, hurtful, and stuck in the mind for a few hours.

Rupert Friend is killing it this season on "Homeland", but the show's most valuable player is still Mandy Patinkin. The new motto is, "What would Saul do?"

Speaking of the Showtime series, can Claire Danes cry less? It's turning into The Crying Games: Part Deux.

After three hours, "Iron Fist" is quickly losing my interest and that's because the main character is about as interesting as a package of ramen.

Please, be better drivers.

That's all I know this week. Feel free to borrow whatever methods, devices, or ways of writing I used today. I won't rip you for it. I personally want to thank fellow tenacious opinion dispenser Brandt Dolce for giving me an extra kick for these weekly bursts of random thoughts. Check him out on Facebook for the daily "Five Things I Know".

