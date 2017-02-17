Hitchcock's inability to coach a young team, connect with players

St. Louis Blues head coach Ken Hitchcock looks on against the San Jose Sharks in the third period of game six in the Western Conference Final of the 2016 Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John Hefti, Custom)

After the firing of Ken Hitchcock, Mike Yeo and his St. Louis Blues have won seven of eight games. If that isn’t enough proof that the coaching change was effective, here are a few more reasons.

Blues fans will tell you that the 2016-17 Blues are a completely different team than last year’s.

They’re right.

With the loss of physical players like David Backes, Troy Brouwer and Steve Ott, the Blues are a younger, faster team. However, they’ve been suffering from the absence of an older, experienced player.

Ken Hitchcock was tough. His coaching was old-school. Grueling, miserable hard work was the style of play he enforced. When players like Backes and Brouwer lead the team, this style of coaching was exceptional. But Hitchcock wasn’t a good match for this younger team.

Rumors that T.J. Oshie wanted to leave the Blues due to the poor relationship between him and Hitch surfaced after he was traded, and fans began to question Hitchcock’s ability to hold healthy relationships with his players. Their concerns were confirmed when stories about his relationship with Tarasenko began to show-up on social media (Warning: The linked tweet in this post contains objectionable language).

Tarasenko had altercations with Hitch last year. For instance, he was sat during a power play during the 2016 playoffs. When Hitchcock tried to confront him, Tarasenko shrugged his hand away in frustration. He ignored him and headed into the locker room.

While this particular incident might have been exaggerated or blown out of proportion, here’s an example of Mike Yeo supporting Tarasenko and Steen after a goal for comparison:

Here’s one more example:

I mentioned in June after Yeo was hired that he likes to form cohesive relationships with his players. Communication is essential. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/IiJVW1mwzi — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) February 17, 2017

Perhaps the friendly engagement and up-lifting encouragement has given this team a spark. They seem more energized and dedicated. Whether it’s blocking shots or making selfless plays, this team has a different identity under Mike Yeo. I’m excited to see where it takes them.

(© 2017 KSDK)