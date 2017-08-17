I'm sorry, but umpire Chris Segal didn't lose the game for the Cardinals

Aug 16, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny (22) holds back catcher Yadier Molina (4) as they take on the Boston Red Sox in the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Butler II, David Butler II)

ST. LOUIS - Chris Segal didn't have a good night Wednesday. The home plate umpire angered both benches with his erratic strike zone, time calls, and all together discombobulated home plate tactics. His game work will-and should-be reviewed by Major League Baseball if they value sharp umpiring.

But he wasn't the main reason the Cardinals lost the game on a painful walk-off from Mookie Betts. Other things happened. The things that have plagued this team all season, rejecting entry to first place in a wide open division. Let's go over a few things that helped swing the game around in Boston's favor.

Matt Carpenter got thrown out on the basepaths again. A surging second inning where the Cardinals scored four runs could have been more, but Carpenter got thrown out at home plate. He couldn't judge a ball hit to center field, so he hesitated, and was called out. I don't know who is teaching Carpenter baserunning, but they need to be fired. If he judges the ball better, the Cards are up 5-0.

The efficiency of throws from your defense in a tight game. I don't care if Tommy Pham had to rush the play on Mookie Betts' game winning double. He has to make a better toss to Paul DeJong at shortstop. He made a throw that would paint Michael Bourn as an outfielder with a cannon. In a short left field, Pham has to hit DeJong in the chest. He did not. DeJong then followed by one-hopping a throw to Yadier Molina, who couldn't corral a ball that bounced towards his ear. A pathetic play all around. Segal didn't figure in that.

Trevor Rosenthal. Maybe he was hurt. Maybe he simply wasn't good. He faced two batters in the ninth and couldn't record a single out. A home run and a walk. Two earned runs. It is possible that the closer was firing on a damaged cylinder, but he has to be better. If something wasn't right, spot it in the pen and call it a night. Let John Brebbia start the inning instead of trying to apply a suture to it.

Randal Grichuk. He was the only Cardinal to not reach base. A power hitter in a small park should have joined the fun, but all Grichuk could do was pop out and strike out in key spots.

Segal's calls helped blow up a troubling ninth inning for the Cardinals, but there is plenty of blame to go around on the team for a lack of execution. The Cardinals have followed an eight game winning streak with a three game losing skid. A taste of first place is not a distant 2.5 game glance.

I am not saying the Cardinals have fallen back down the hill, but the sudden lack of execution is glaring. Their rotation-which includes the faulty Mike Leake and injured Adam Wainwright-is having trouble in August. Their lineup starts fast and fizzles-or starts very slow, getting going too late. If Rosenthal is hurt, the bullpen will descend into chaos.

A four game series in Pittsburgh awaits the Cardinals. I wish I could tell you how it will play out up north, but the truth is I have no clue. The Cards don't exactly inspire positive vibes on the road with their 26-32 record. A heavy portion of the remaining schedule lies on the road for the Birds. Can they pull it off?

An umpire wasn't good at his job Wednesday night, but a group of professionals should still manage to persevere and win a ballgame in this sport. The Cardinals weren't good enough in Boston, but for the time being, I am holding out hope for another bounce in the right direction.

Switching back to bourbon now.

© 2017 KSDK-TV