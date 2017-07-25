Mar 11, 2017; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak signs an autograph for a young fan before a spring training game against the Atlanta Braves at Roger Dean Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Scott Rovak, Scott Rovak)

ST. LOUIS - It's that time of year again, folks. A time where baseball fans sit on pins and needles waiting for their team to engineer a move that reloads the present or reshapes the future of their team. Are they buying? Selling? A little of both with a chance for something extra, perhaps? What does it all mean? Will the "unexpected" occur or merely show its face before departing?

The last week of July in St. Louis means two things: the hottest weather of the year and Bowtie madness at Busch Stadium. President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak and General Manager Michael Girsch should have one goal this week: improve the team by selling off parts that don't support a 2018 and beyond World Series chase and acquiring a piece that changes the makeup of this team for the foreseeable future.

Speaking of that last part, yesterday there was news from Miami and the status of Giancarlo Stanton. The Marlins aren't looking to pay the big man his 325 million dollars and wish to get something for him before his opt-out clause in 2020 draws closer. A report came out stating that Stanton's wish list of teams may not include St. Louis, and Cardinals fans went into panic mode. These "reports' feed the hunger for a narrative that certain players don't want to come to St. Louis and play for Mike Matheny.

Last November, fans were led to believe via a couple reports that Jason Heyward told Dexter Fowler that St. Louis stunk like stale Imos pizza-and that he shouldn't come here. Mozeliak then showed Fowler the "quan",and the rest was history.

So, here's my message to fans entering one of the most interesting deadlines in quite a few years: don't believe reports or rumors, because they may not be real. This isn't a shot at the MLB reporters taking what the suits feed them, yet only a necessary declaration to a heated fan base watching the kind of baseball that hasn't been seen in ten years. Every single July, General Managers and owners feed the media a loaded deck; a bill of goods that may not be true or resembling any of their real goals at the deadline.

Report: STANTON MAY NOT LIKE ST. LOUIS!

Reality: Stanton publicly hasn't said a thing about his preference, and nothing is set in stone about where he wants to go, but the Marlins like to stir the pot or increase the return for their superstar's services by dispensing a rumor with the weight of a tennis ball. Here's the thing about rumors: they don't cost a thing to create, but they cause chaos among the masses.

Remember when Mozeliak said he wasn't going after anyone "big" back in 2009-and then he made his best trade, acquiring Matt Holliday? Everything was quiet on the surface, and then BOOM goes the dynamite!

Remember in 2011 when Mozeliak said he wasn't trading Colby Rasmus? He was traded less than two weeks later when the Toronto Blue Jays made him a good offer.

If the Cards make Miami a great offer-unless Stanton really craves playing in front of crowds of 8,000 people-he will accept. If Los Angeles or San Francisco makes a better offer, the Cards may finish second again. That's what happens when you are a mid-level market battling the West Coast.

Remember after the 2009 season when Mozeliak was battling Scott Boras like Mike McDermott battled Teddy KGB in Rounders over Holliday's future? The poker game extended its arms into January before Mozeliak made Boras fold on an offer that ended up treating the Cardinals and Holliday quite nicely. The news reel went dark for a few days-and then it happened.

Whether you want to believe it or not, baseball is a hardcore business practice, and at the end of the day (there I go with the Mo lingo) the bottom line is never avoided, but rumors can swirl around reality like mosquitoes on human legs during a hot summer night. They can crowd judgment of fans and turn them against each other.

Last night, I started a thread on Twitter that lasted four hours and over 50 tweets of people going back and forth about where this Cardinals team was at, and what was needed to fix the team. If I wasn't driving for Uber, I would have had popcorn in my hand reading the tweets. It's that time of year.

Before you increase your blood pressure medication or exchange your Budweiser for a couple fingers of Jack Daniels, know that the dealings between baseball teams is NEVER public business. Whatever we hear is loaded-and only contains a piece of the actual truth.

MLB rumors and reports during the end of July is like CNN/Fox News telling you what is happening in the political world: stuffed full of hyperbole and not worth your time, but hard to resist due to the demand and urge to see change.

If Mozeliak and Girsch don't know what this team needs, they should reconsider their job titles, promotions they received during a losing season. It's clear what is needed, and please don't be blinded by the 8-2 win over Colorado last night. This team is only consistent in breaking hearts this summer, and playing unhealthy baseball.

Mo and Mike need to sell valuable parts like Lance Lynn and Trevor Rosenthal to the highest bidder, and do it for parts that can build the future. If they want to go big and acquire a bat like Stanton (a move that would fortify the next three years at least), that is a worthy buy. But the selling must take place, and take place quickly, so this team can show there is a plan in place.

Do your best to read the reports and rumors without digesting them-or taking them seriously.

© 2017 KSDK-TV