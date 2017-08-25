Starting Mike Leake is downright insanity by the Cardinals

Aug 9, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; Cardinals starting pitcher Mike Leake (8) looks on after giving up a two run home run to Royals left fielder Melky Cabrera (53) during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Jeff Curry)

If you look up insanity on the internet, the definition is rather simple: extreme foolishness or irrationality. The 2017 St. Louis Cardinals are flirting with this state of mind if they send Mike Leake to the mound Saturday night.

A team lost in translation without enough teeth to chew their way through a flawed division, the Cardinals have dropped four of seven games against the likes of the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres. The combined record of those two teams is 118-137. If the Cardinals can't beat bad teams, they have no business even shopping in the playoff store.

But let's get back to the insanity part. According to St. Louis Post Dispatch columnist Jose de Jesus Ortiz, the Cardinals more than likely will start embattled pitcher Leake on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays. A pitcher with a 10.31 ERA in the month of August, during a playoff run, against an American League team. I don't even know this team anymore.

Roll with my slight hyperbole here, because this team breathes it out my lungs. I don't understand what a team hellbent on hoarding their young players like they are grandma's jewelry has against testing a young strapping arm like Jack Flaherty out. Saturday would be his turn in the Memphis rotation and the kid has been lights out this season. He's young, ambitious, and shoots to thrill with a baseball in his hand and a box score to defeat by midnight.

Or how about John Gant, who was picked up in the Jaime Garcia trade last offseason and is ready to go. Flaherty would require a 40 man roster move (bye bye Mike Mayers), but Gant would not. If you have a minor league team set up to train young pitchers to be great and hold a spot for other pitchers to be backups in waiting, why not plug a hole this weekend?

I understand if the Cardinals want to be cheap and not pursue a guy like Justin Verlander, who just shut down the allergic to losing Los Angeles Dodgers this week. He's costly, would show a full force movement of effort, and may confuse some fans who aren't showing up to the ballpark every night.

That's right. On a beautiful night in August, in the middle of a playoff chase, the stadium was half-empty on Thursday night in a 4-3 game. The paid attendance was taken care of, but the bodies weren't in the seats. For an April or May game, I get it. School is back in session these days, but that never kept people from filling the terrace levels in August before.

Perhaps it is the lack of vision shown by this front office that has the fans stepping back. If you want the Cards to change their ways and re-arrange their roster to become more than mere competitors, standing at home is a good first step. If the playoffs began today, the Cards would be out for the second straight year.

The little things count. Letting Adam Wainwright start last week with an obvious injury cost a game. Letting Mike Leake start earlier this week wasn't exactly wise. Waiting to unleash Luke Weaver for weeks may not have been a smart play. Refusing to make a single trade deadline move while telling your fans that catching the Cubs is a priority is downright humorous.

What about Leake? He claims he isn't injured, but his pitches sure are broke at the moment. Leake's earned run average has climbed to 4.16 after sitting around 2.00 in May. He is allowing more home runs (16) and walks (35) than his career suggests. The 2016 hittable version of the former Cincinnati Reds pitcher has returned and there's no indication a different one will emerge tomorrow.

Wainwright's pride and Matheny's resistance to change got in the way of the Cardinals winning baseball games this month, but is that happening with Leake? Surely, you can't rely on the pitcher to step down. The manager and General Manager have to make that call, doing what's best for the team.

Starting Leake tomorrow night is not what's best for the Cardinals; in a number of ways, it is the worst possible play. You could pitch Gant, get hammered, but rest easy at night knowing the smart hand was played. You could engineer a 40 man entry for Flaherty, get burned, and feel soundly about the bold risk taken in the action.

Throwing Leake out there is like waving a white flag or asking to get laughed at. I'm sure Busch will be packed...right?

Perhaps Leake will go out there and dazzle for the first time since July 20th against Colorado. I wouldn't bet your paycheck on it. Betting on insanity is a fool's errand.

The Cardinals shared a piece of first place on Saturday, August 12th. Two weeks later, they will send a worse for wear starter to the mound in order to cling to a fainting playoff hope.

If you know what's going on, please advise. I don't know what this Cardinals team is doing anymore. I have as much of a clue sitting in my office as Mike Matheny has managing in a dugout.

© 2017 KSDK-TV