The Cardinals are becoming masters at beating themselves

Taking care of business is an old-fashioned idea that has been lost on the St. Louis Cardinals the last two years. After winning 100 games in 2015 and burning out of the playoffs, the Birds simply can't take of business in the crucial months of the season in 2016 and 2017, rupturing their chances for a return to October baseball.

Last year, it was losing meaningful games to Atlanta and Cincinnati while the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets grabbed the wildcard berths. This year, with a seemingly soft schedule in August and September, the Cardinals have tripped over themselves once again. Imagine the results when the Cardinals actually get out of their own way.

In 2016, the Cardinals lost 13 games in August and September to teams with a .500 record or worse, and finished a game out of the second wildcard spot even though they won their last three games.

In 2017, the Cardinals have lost 11 games over the same time frame to teams with a .500 record or worse, finding themselves 2.5 games behind the Colorado Rockies for the second wildcard spot and seven games behind the Chicago Cubs for the division. Wasted opportunities.

You can point your finger at a number of things to signify the malfunction in the Cardinals operation this year, but if they just took four or five more games against truly subpar talent, the last two years would have been very different. Instead of losing a series to the Pirates this month and dropping another in Cincinnati last month, the Cards could hold the second wildcard spot today.

Instead, they are picking up their dignity from the field at Busch after a 10-2 shellacking by the Cubs on Monday night in front of 40,000 faces. It got so bad that the fireworks operator unleashed the cannon on an Anthony Rizzo home run and a fan who lost his nachos became a newsworthy item. That happens when the high-paid team on the field drops a deuce in a pivotal September matchup with their rivals.

Rivals? Sure, by history. Recently, the Cubs have kicked the Cardinals around the sandlot. They have now won six games in a row against the Cardinals. Two painful July games, a sweep earlier this month, and now a painful beatdown during the last week. If the Cardinals lose another game to the Cubs this week at Busch, it will allow the North Siders to celebrate a division clinch on their turf.

Before we get back to dropping games against bad teams for 400, let's recap:

2015 saw the Cardinals lose 3-1 in the NLDS to the Cubs.

2016 featured the Cubs blowing the Cardinals out of the water in the division and winning the World Series.

2017 could have the Cubs clinching the division at Busch Stadium.

Pass the Guinness and let's roll on.

All of that doesn't sting as much — even though it shows a growing divide in the division rankings — if the Cardinals take care of business against bad teams. Perhaps, the division lead isn't as wide with a few more wins over the Reds and Pirates. Who knows?

Here's what I do know: the Cardinals have once again beaten themselves. The first half of the season featured terrible defense and baserunning with a side of disappointment at the plate. The second half has seen increased mismanagement from Mike Matheny, starting pitcher leakage and a bullpen with mood swings.

Question: Why put Seung Hwan Oh into a tight game on the road when he has stunk terribly during the second half? Matheny has no answer.

Question: Why not pull Lance Lynn and Luke Weaver before the game was severed in half before the third inning?

All of this done with expanded rosters. In other words, bodies that Matheny doesn't prefer over his guys.

If the Cardinals don't split one series in Pittsburgh and lose another, the wildcard race is locked at the moment. It's that close and simple to understand.

I don't question the heart of these Cardinals. The team made little changes (JUAN NICASIO!!) at the deadline, pretty much calling this Redbird spade a spade. They played hard and didn't give up. I hate that theory.

The reality is that, once again, the Cardinals weren't good enough against the Cubs, their division, or bad teams. In the end, barring a miracle, it will buy them another seat on the couch in October to playoff baseball. Back-to-back years of seats on a couch after spending so much time in the postseason.

Things have changed and not for the better.

The Cardinals are technically in the wildcard race, but it sure doesn't feel like it.

