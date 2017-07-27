The Cardinals trade deadline to-do list: Build for the future

Jul 25, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA. Cardinals left fielder Tommy Pham (28) dives and catches a fly ball hit by Colorado Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Jeff Curry)

By the end of July, a baseball team's IQ test should have come back, telling the fans what they are capable of, and what they most certainly are not this particular summer. The 2017 St. Louis Cardinals defy that sort of comprehension, but the goal should be clear: sell parts for a better future.

The Cardinals managed to sweep the mighty Colorado Rockies this week, and while I applaud their efforts to remain watchable, this team shouldn't fool anyone. They are firing up the engine late, and have to put up a serious fight to climb into the playoff race.

A week ago, they were in fourth place, losing six of ten to the Pirates, Mets, and Cubs. Then, they sweep the Rockies at Busch Stadium, outslugging them and keeping their bats mostly in check. They did this while their best pitcher, Carlos Martinez, fared his worst Wednesday night.

Furthermore, since June 26, here are how the Cards have played:

Versus the likes of Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, New York, Miami, and Chicago, the Cardinals are 9-9.

When they have faced Washington, Arizona, and Colorado, they are 7-2.

This team makes no sense, which might make the goals this week cloudy for the average businessman, but not John Mozeliak. Together with new General Manager Michael Girsch, he knows what has to be done.

Trade Lance Lynn

Mozeliak has had talks with the veteran right-hander, giving the inclination that his last start in red occurred on Tuesday, and that a new deal isn't coming. Forget the compensation pick, and get a real prospect or two. If Mo can swindle Tyler O' Neill for the likes of Marco Gonzales, what can Lynn pull in? I hate crossing sports, but the Blues needed to trade Kevin Shattenkirk this past winter, and it ended up bolstering their season. Sometimes, the uncomfortable deed has to be done.

Do you really think this team has the bones to go on a big run?

Trade an outfielder

This team has a log jam in the outfield, and it has to be cleared. While I love what Tommy Pham is doing this season, there's no way he keeps this up before a return to normal occurs or an injury zaps the fun out of the surge. He is closer to 30 than I would like for a late bloomer to be, and teams would love his blend of excitement for a playoff run. Pham can't even play center field, where he is better than Dexter Fowler, due to a big contract. Get something for him while his stock is incredibly high.

Randal Grichuk has returned from the DL, and hit like crazy again. Whether it's a push from youngsters like Harrison Bader or just a week-after blast, Grichuk is a known quantity. Like the tool in the shed you know will work for a week before needing new batteries again. He is a streaky power hitter who doesn't have a future in St. Louis. Do you want to trade Bader or Grichuk to improve? There's not a spot for both next year.

Bader is 23 and has raw untapped talent, and O'Neill and Magneuris Sierra are coming up soon.

Grichuk and Pham are the two outfielders without long term contracts, so they don't have Fowler and Stephen Piscotty's protection. Get something for them, unless you think they are legit starters in 2018.

Trade a bullpen arm so clarity can emerge

Who is the closer? Who is the set-up man?

A bullpen that lacks identity begs for discord in the late weeks of a season, so get it right. Unclog the drain and get rid of an arm. If Trevor Rosenthal is the closer, slot him there permanently or get something for his versatile value now. He is running out of arbitration years, need a role and has value to a playoff contender.

Seung-hwan Oh could fetch a low-level prospect, which may be wise because he has an old arm and hasn't looked good the past month. Matt Bowman is your everyman, but even he needs a break. Brett Cecil makes more money than anyone and doesn't have a role.

Find out who needs to be here next year and find a place for the rest. Assign roles and figure out who is required.

But wait, the Cardinals still have a shot, so why sell? Please.

It's July 27 and this team is anything but consistent. They are consistently maddening and fun to watch, but hard to buy into. Also, do you know how bad the Rockies are on the road? The Cardinals are the slot machine at the casino that you just know is faulty, but you keep playing it. If the Cards were going to catch the Brewers and Cubs, they wouldn't have dropped series on the road to the Pirates and Cubs.

Don't worry, the Birds will still be watchable

And if they sell off a couple parts, the Cardinals can still be fun to watch and win some games. With youngsters like Bader and Paul DeJong, thrills won't depart with Lynn, Grichuk, and Rosenthal.

Do you really want to hedge your bets on 2017, come up short and have nothing to show for it? Or do you want to do what's necessary, build for the future, and still put a good team on the field?

Luke Weaver is starting tonight for an injured Adam Wainwright and could loom as a replacement for Lynn this season. Like Bader, there's nothing left to prove at Memphis for Weaver. Sam Tuivailala has improved this season and could get a shot at closing. Bader gets more starts if Grichuk/Pham depart. It almost makes too much sense.

The Cards' inconsistency should spell a fair amount of change. After all, do you want them to miss the playoffs one year and finish under .500 the next season with no real plan in place?

Mozeliak should have a plan, and it's time to execute it. You can enjoy the current as long as the future is assured.

