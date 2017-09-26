KSDK
Close

The Cubs can clinch at Busch? Say it ain't so Frank!

The Chicago Cubs are on the cusp of popping champagne in our town. How revolting is that?

Frank Cusumano, KSDK 8:21 PM. CDT September 26, 2017

With a win or a Brewers loss, the Chicago Cubs could be popping champagne in our town Tuesday.  How revolting is that?

Frank Cusumano has some thoughts.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories