Close The Cubs can clinch at Busch? Say it ain't so Frank! The Chicago Cubs are on the cusp of popping champagne in our town. How revolting is that? Frank Cusumano, KSDK 8:21 PM. CDT September 26, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST With a win or a Brewers loss, the Chicago Cubs could be popping champagne in our town Tuesday. How revolting is that?Frank Cusumano has some thoughts. © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS The Most Colorado Thing: Some weed for a scratch County police search of missing teen What to do if you're bitten by a snake Off-duty officer walks on burglar in his home Shelter wants money for lost dog's return Hawley calls for probe into Anthony Lamar Smith civil suit Officer involved in crash in Creve Coeur Four coaches arrested on college basketball fraud charges Hansen Unplugged: Anthem protests not about disrespecting the flag Some businesses show support for protests More Stories 4-year-old shoots self in hand, mouth Sep 26, 2017, 5:03 p.m. 3 women allegedly sexually assaulted by SLU student-athletes Sep 26, 2017, 2:29 p.m. Young artist helping small Illinois town celebrate 100 years Sep 26, 2017, 6:35 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs