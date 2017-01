Jan 2, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) celebrates defeating the against the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2016 Winter Classic ice hockey game at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, Jasen Vinlove)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - On the ice Jake Allen is known as the "The Snake." But at home he will now be known as "dad."



Last night the St. Louis Blues announced on social media that Jake Allen and his wife Shannon were now proud parents.



On behalf of everyone at KSDK, congratulations to the Allen family on their new bundle of joy.