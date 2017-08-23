Cox looking for gold at World Championships in Paris

J'den Michael Tbory Cox (USA, blue) is victorious over Reineris Salas Perez (CUB, red) in men's freestyle wrestling competition during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 2. (Photo: David E. Klutho, Custom)

PARIS - A Missouri wrestler is competing in Paris, France this weekend.

J’den Cox will take the mat in the 86 kg bracket.

Cox is currently ranked No. 5 in the world. He’ll be making his second U.S. National Team appearance at the World Championships after clamining bronze in the 86 kg men’s freestyle weight class at last year’s Olympiad.

Cox finished his collegiate career this past March by winning his third NCAA Title at 197 pounds, becoming the first student-athlete in Mizzou Athletics history to win three NCAA Titles.

The opening rounds and repcharge is expected to begin at 3 a.m. (central time) Friday with the medal matches starting at noon. The medal rounds will broadcast on NBC’s Olympic channel.



