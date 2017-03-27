Cuonzo Martin is building excitement for Mizzou's future

Coach Cuonzo Martin argues a call during a Pac-12 Conference Tournament game. (Photo: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

There is once again big reasons to be excited about the future of college basketball in the state of Missouri. Two big headlines in the past week have fans counting the days to the start of the next season, even as the Final Four is yet be played.



First, Missouri's announcement of the hiring of Cuonzo Martin as its next coach Wednesday, hours after he resigned from his position at California. He replaced Kim Anderson, who was fired after winning just 26 games in three seasons.

Martin, a native of East St. Louis, Ill., compiled a 62-39 record with one NCAA tournament appearance in three seasons with the Golden Bears. California said in a statement announcing the resignation that Martin was seeking a job closer to home.

Second, the weekend news that nation's top basketball recruit had announced he will be playing for Mizzou this fall.

Michael Porter Jr. made the announcement he'll soon be a Tiger Friday afternoon on Twitter by posting a photo of him in a Mizzou jersey with the words "I'M COMING HOME."





