Feb 2, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) is congratulated by Colton Parayko (55) and Joel Edmundson (6) and Robby Fabbri (15) after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scottrade Center. The Blues won 5-1. (Photo: Billy Hurst, Billy Hurst)

Starting today, February 13th, KSDK Sports is happy to bring a new digital audiocast featuring Sports Director Frank Cusumano from Inside the Press Box.



Todays topics include: The red hot Blues, Jake Allen's resurgence and Mizzou football trying to strike gold with local recruits.



