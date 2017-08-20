'Cycle the Raceway' helps kick off St. Louis Speed Festival

ST. LOUIS - Hundreds of racers competed against each other Sunday at Gateway Motorsports Park for cash prizes and bragging rights, only these racers were on two wheels instead of four.

“It’s a lot different than a normal grid,” said Brian Grace, a racer from Columbia. “But it’s fun to be on a racetrack.”

‘Cycle The Raceway’ brought in racers of all ages. Organizers are hoping several other events like it planned throughout the week continue to build the excitement for the upcoming Verizon Indycar Series race, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

“Tagging on little events like this and expanding it out in the future I think is going to be the key here for what we’re trying to do here at Gateway and the vision for what Curtis and our management team has as far as building this into a big community event for the region,” said Declan O’Neill, VP of business development for Gateway Motorsports Park.

The series of events throughout St. Louis this week is all part of the first annual St. Louis Speed Festival, something organizers also hope turns into a local institution.

“We kinda modeled it after what Indianapolis does with their Indy 500. And they do a whole month long festival of different activities through the month of May,” said O’Neill.

The goal is to attract outsiders to the race track. Karen Hatch, a cyclist from Godfrey, Illinois was one newcomer on Sunday.

“Honestly, I didn’t know this racetrack was here before today. I had never been here so it brought me here,” she said.

