De Smet football plays for Coach Jaz

ST. LOUIS - The De Smet Spartans may have lost their opening round playoff game at Hazelwood Central Saturday. But it didn't matter. They were giving all their effort for Jaz.

“Anytime you lose someone you want to do things that connects you with them and playing football is obviously something that connects us with Coach Jaz," said De Smet head coach Robert Steeples.

Saturday was more than just a game -- not because it was playoffs, but because it was the team's first game without their assistant coach, Jaz Granderson.

“[Monday was] a very tearful reaction and one I would prefer not to revisit," said Steeples regarding his long-time friend.

Granderson, 27, was shot and killed around 1 a.m. Monday in south St. Louis.

The team did everything they could think of to honor 'Coach Jaz' Saturday.

They prayed.

They locked arms.

They held a moment of silence.

Johnny Granderson, Jaz's father, even helped with the opening coin toss.

They also wore green, a non-native De Smet color.

“No matter how big the win or how ugly the loss he always rocked our colors. So we said if he’s not afraid to rock our colors we’re not afraid to rock his," said Steeples.

Green was the primary color for Granderson's foundation which helped provide services to St. Louis youth through football camps.

But Saturday wasn't just bright in color, but bright in spirit.

Steeples made it a point to encourage his players to play for Jaz with their heads held high.

“I told them, you won’t honor Coach Jaz by winning. You won’t hurt his feelings by losing. But just got out there and play with a maximum effort," he said.

Granderson's family is confident Jaz's legacy will live on.

“Jaz gave one hundred percent," said Johnny Granderson, Jaz's father.

“Giving back to the community. Helping young kids. Keeping young kids motivated," he said.

Steeples is making it a mission to carry on his friend's legacy as well.

“I’m gonna see to it that I continue to build that vision that he had for De Smet, and that’s what I’’m gonna see through today and see through the rest of my coaching career at De Smet," he said.

A memorial service for Granderson is scheduled for Monday morning at 10 a.m. at central Baptist church on Washington boulevard. It’s open to the public. Everyone is asked to wear purple and black.

