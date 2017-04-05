East St. Louis standout asks out of scholarship to Illinois

East St. Louis product Jeremiah Tilmon has asked out of his National Letter of Intent at Illinois. Tilmon, who is rated as a five star prospect by Rivals.com, had committed to the Illini while John Groce was their head coach. He was fired this March after the Illini failed to make the NCAA tournament.

Tilmon took to Instagram to make his announcement.

Just posted a photo https://t.co/tNxXEiQNqf — Jeremiah Tilmon (@jeremiahtilmon_) April 5, 2017

After Groce was fired at Illinois, and Cuonzo Martin was hired at Mizzou, there was plenty of talk that Tilmon may ask out of his Letter of Intent and follow Martin, who is also from East St. Louis, to Mizzou.

Tilmon met with new Illinois coach, Brad Underwood, two weeks ago and reaffirmed his pledge to the Illini. It is unclear what has changed in that time.

Eric Bossi. a recruit analyst for Rivals, says in his article to "watch out for Missouri if and when Tilmon gets his release. New head coach Cuonzo Martin is a native of East Saint Louis and has deep ties in the community that could be very helpful in landing Tilmon."

