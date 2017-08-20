Former Blue Jori Lehtera welcomes fresh start in Philadelphia

St. Louis Blues Jori Lehtera of Finland looks to pass the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first perod at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis on November 28, 2015. (Photo: UPI)

HAZELWOOD, MO. - June 23 was like another day for Jori Lehtera.

The Blues center at the time was already in bed back in his native Sweden, ready to tackle another Saturday which would include breakfast and a different workout regimen.

But Lehtera suddenly was awoken by his wife, Lotta.

"It was night time in Finland, so I didn't know. My wife just poked me. She woke up at 4 o'clock and her phone feed was full," Lehtera recalled.

Messages were aplenty. Lehtera had just learned the Blues traded him to the Philadelphia Flyers along with a 2017 first-round pick and conditional 2018 first-round pick for Brayden Schenn at the 2017 NHL Draft in Chicago.

"My wife told me we got traded," Lehtera said. "It was like 7 o'clock in the morning when we woke up. Right away, I went to Google to see what kind of city Philadelphia is. We only been at the hotel and the rink and a couple restaurants.

"I was just like, 'OK.' I went for breakfast and then to the gym. Then during the day, you process it. You make some calls and of course, 'Army' (Blues general manager Doug Armstrong) called me. That's the business thing."

And just like that, Lehtera's tenure with the Blues had come to an end.

Knowing he has a fresh start in a new city for a new team, Lehtera has one thing to prove moving forward.

"I just need to prove to myself that I can be a better player," Lehtera said Friday after an informal practice with former St. Louis Blues teammates and fellow NHL skaters at the Blues' practice facility at the Ice Zone. "That's the most important. Show yourself that you can be much better. When you don't play as good as you want or you play even worse than you think, it's always nice to get steps forward. This summer has been good. There has been no injuries. I've been working out pretty good."

Lehtera, 29, gets a new lease on his work and personal life after a subpar last season. And Lotta Lehtera is expected to give birth to the couple's first child, a daughter, some time next week.

"I'm going to have a baby here in a week; we're really close," Lehtera said. "At the same time, we have to move, there's a new team. That's a lot and there was a lot of things going on in Finland. I'm excited there are going to be new things now."

A third-round pick by the Blues in the 2008 NHL Draft, Lehtera was a teammate and close friend of Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko in the Kontinental Hockey League with Sibir Novosibirsk before playing together in St. Louis the past three seasons.

Lehtera's rookie season saw him score a respectable 14 goals while putting up 30 assists in 75 regular-season games primarily centering a line with Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz. Armstrong saw untapped potential and didn't hesitate signing Lehtera to a three-year, $14.1 million extension on July 1, 2015 with one year remaining on a two-year, $5.5 million contract.

But since Lehtera's rookie season, his point production dipped to 34 (nine goals, 25 assists) in 79 games in 2015-16 and 22 (seven goals, 15 assists) in 64 games last season.

Lehtera, who missed 16 games last season with two stints of cuncussion-related symptoms, was a healthy scratch twice in the regular season and three times in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and just never seemed to play at the level he felt was necessary, especially when Mike Yeo took over for Ken Hitchcock as coach on Feb. 1.

So looking at the trade, Lehtera feels like it's a chance to get a clean slate.

"Hockey-wise, it's good for me," Lehtera said. "It's always tough to leave when you know the city, you know the teammates, you know the staff and you have a house here and everything. It's always tough to leave, but I think for my career and hockey-wise, it's going to be better for me.

"Training-wise after the season, I decided already what I'm going to do different. This year, I've already been going through that program. It's a little bit new stuff and I think I'm in good shape and feeling confidence, good confidence."

Lehtera said training early last season in preparation for the World Cup of Hockey and representing his native Finland was an eye-opener.

"The World Cup was different preparation. I started to skate really early," he said. "I felt out of gas last year during the season, different parts. It was hard to keep the game at a high level. There was a little bit more ups and downs than normal. It was new and I was trying to fight it through, but it went how it went and now I'm smarter and trying to learn my lesson and working a little bit smarter this year. Harder, but still saving some energy and I'm trying to do more explosive stuff and build the speed."

Lehtera will be reunited with goaltender Brian Elliott, teammates for two seasons in St. Louis, and he has played internationally with fellow Finn Valtteri Filppula. But other than that, Lehtera goes to the Flyers with no expectations and the chance to prove his worth.

"I am excited because I kind of wanted to have a new start," Lehtera said. "Their people and coaches, they don't know me, so I can start from the level where I have to show everything again. That's exciting. That makes me feel younger and more excited."

Despite feeling the need to make a break, Armstrong feels Lehtera will bounce back.

"I still do believe in Jori and I told that to (Flyers general manager Ron Hextall) that he's a really proud player that didn't have the year that he wanted to have," Armstrong said. "I think he's going to bounce back and be a real good player and I hope he is a real good player for Philadelphia."

Lehtera will remain in St. Louis until he has to leave for training camp, which is scheduled to get underway throughout the league on Sept. 15. He and Tarasenko have exchanged messages, and Tarasenko will make his way to St. Louis soon and the two will get to hang out a few more times before going their separate ways.

"I think it's going to be weird to play against him for sure. That's the business part of the hockey. When you start to play, you know there's trades and they can happen. I was there (in Philadelphia) last week. It felt like a nice city. There was all the staff, then a couple players, not many, but I was cruising around the city and it felt nice. But it's really nice for Blues. They let me use their facilities now, especially when I had to come here. We're going to have the baby here. That's the place where I'm going to stay until the camp starts. I'm real thankful for the team.

"But I'm excited to go to Philadelphia, get a new, fresh start."

