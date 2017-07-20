Former MSU pitcher, Texas Ranger John Rheinecker dies

John Rheinecker #48 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Chicago White Sox on August 28, 2007 at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Former Missouri State pitcher John Rheinecker, 38, died on Tuesday in St. Louis.

The former Bear was drafted in the first round with the 37th overall pick in the 2001 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics.

He was traded to the Texas Rangers in 2006, where he started 20 games in two seasons.

He was a graduate of Gibault High School in Waterloo, Illinois. He was also a truck driver for Gregson Trucking.

A visitation is set for the Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Illinois, on Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. One is also scheduled for Saturday at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church in Hecker, Illinois.

He is survived by his wife Jamie Rheinecker, and his children, Jaydeyn Lee Rheinecker and Jolee Clare Rheinecker.

News-Leader