(Warning: One tweet in this post contains objectionable language)
New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long was one of six players to say they would not attend a White House celebration of the team’s Super Bowl victory.
On Thursday, he took to Twitter to show some of the reactions he has received about that decision -- and his responses.
"I hope they cut you" I'm a free agent.— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017
"You just wanna be a cool lib"— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017
As a football player, liberals thought I was a living, breathing piece of steak before I agreed with them.
"You should go talk to trump if you want change" I'm skipping a photo op, not a congressional hearing.— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017
"You hate the troops" The secondary focus of my foundation (out of two causes) is veteran support. Do your research. Also, not relatable.— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 17, 2017
(© 2017 KSDK)
