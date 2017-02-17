KSDK
Close

Former Rams DE Chris Long responds to criticism of his decision to skip White House

USA TODAY Sports , KSDK 3:17 PM. CST February 17, 2017

(Warning: One tweet in this post contains objectionable language)

New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long was one of six players to say they would not attend a White House celebration of the team’s Super Bowl victory.

On Thursday, he took to Twitter to show some of the reactions he has received about that decision -- and his responses.

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories