Former sports personality taking on toughest competition of his life

Brian McKenna has been known by sports fans in our for over two decades. His work on talk radio and TV has been heard and watched by many.

McKenna is now directing much of his attention and energy to beat his illness: skin cancer. Six surgeries have been brutal, but McKenna has just the right amount of toughness to beat his opponent. The medicals bills, however, are a different story. He needs help.

A Trivia night has been planned for September 23 at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque to help with the mounting medical bills. The phone number to call is 314-603-2110.

With the help of editor Teri Krueger, Frank Cusumano has the Brian McKenna story.

